Corsair Obsidian 900D Review: Making Room For High-End Gear

Motherboard Installation And Cable Management

As you know, motherboard form factors don't end with ATX. The pre-installed black standoffs are indicative of the largest boards this case supports: HPTX, which measures 13.6” x 15” and is represented by EVGA's Classified SR-2 .

Looking at the back of the motherboard mounting panel and all of those cut-outs, it's evident that you have plenty of room for routing the largest bundles of cables. Three clamps help bring some order to the cabling chaos.

Thanks to a cavernous interior, motherboard installation is cake. Just remember to mount your rear I/O shield first. Ours fit the cut-out perfectly, requiring just the right amount of force to snap in snugly and securely.

Most of the installation tray cut-outs are covered with rubber gaskets. They're flexible enough to easily let cables through, but stiff enough that they don't fall out of their frames as you're trying to run wiring.

It was easy for us to route all of the cables around the installation tray's back side. Needless to say, there was no danger of this wide enclosure's side panel bulging out from cables pressing against it inside.