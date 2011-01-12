OCZ’s RevoDrive X2: When A Fast PCIe SSD Isn’t Fast Enough

Benchmark Results: Iometer Streaming

Our Iometer streaming reads test measures sequential performance. As expected, the similarly-configured RevoDrive X2 and IBIS put down comparable results, outpacing the dual-controller RevoDrive by a significant margin, and the single-controller Vertex 2 and X25-M drives by even more.

The SandForce-based drives deliver remarkable sequential write performance compared to the Intel competition. Once again, we see the two 240 GB quad-controller SSDs deliver similar numbers, followed by the 120 GB RevoDrive and the 120 GB Vertex 2.