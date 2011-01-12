Trending

OCZ’s RevoDrive X2: When A Fast PCIe SSD Isn’t Fast Enough

In a storage market where it's easiest to take one vendor's controller, another vendor's NAND flash, and put the two in a standard 2.5" SATA drive, OCZ continues innovating, giving IT professionals and power users more performance with its RevoDrive X2.

Benchmark Results: Iometer Streaming

Our Iometer streaming reads test measures sequential performance. As expected, the similarly-configured RevoDrive X2 and IBIS put down comparable results, outpacing the dual-controller RevoDrive by a significant margin, and the single-controller Vertex 2 and X25-M drives by even more.

The SandForce-based drives deliver remarkable sequential write performance compared to the Intel competition. Once again, we see the two 240 GB quad-controller SSDs deliver similar numbers, followed by the 120 GB RevoDrive and the 120 GB Vertex 2.

