OCZ’s RevoDrive X2: When A Fast PCIe SSD Isn’t Fast Enough

Benchmark Results: Iometer Streaming
Our Iometer streaming reads test measures sequential performance. As expected, the similarly-configured RevoDrive X2 and IBIS put down comparable results, outpacing the dual-controller RevoDrive by a significant margin, and the single-controller Vertex 2 and X25-M drives by even more.
The SandForce-based drives deliver remarkable sequential write performance compared to the Intel competition. Once again, we see the two 240 GB quad-controller SSDs deliver similar numbers, followed by the 120 GB RevoDrive and the 120 GB Vertex 2.
and probably a new iteration of the revodrive as well... can't wait!! =D =D i need me a 160gb for less than $1/gb... that's how much i bought my raptor for like 4 years ago!!
Aye, but it's a little less tangible than exotic graphics configurations, too.