Web Browser Grand Prix 5: Opera 11.50, Firefox 5, And Chrome 12

By

Three major released have landed since our last impromptu Web Browser Grand Prix (WBGP4): Chrome 12, Firefox 5, and Opera 11.50. Can Chrome or Opera regain the WBGP championship? Will Mozilla Firefox ever overtake Microsoft's IE9 in the rankings?

Conformance Benchmarks: JavaScript, CSS, And HTML5

Sputnik

IE9 takes the lead in JavaScript conformance with 5175 points. Opera places second with 5166, and Chrome comes in third with 5110. Safari and Firefox both trail the leaders, yet are neck and neck with each other at 5076 and 5074 points, respectively

CSS3 Selectors Test

Firefox 5, IE9, Opera 11.50, and Safari all score a perfect 574 in the CSS3 Selectors Test. Chrome only earns a score of 558.

Acid3

Chrome, Opera, and Safari all receive perfect scores of 100 in Acid3, while Firefox 5 earns a score of 97 and IE9 gets a 95.

HTML5Test.com

Chrome has the best support for the up and coming HTML5 standard, earning a score of 328 with 13 bonus points. Opera and Firefox place second and third, at 286 and 255 (respectively). Apple Safari trails behind in fourth with 187 points, while Microsoft's IE9 scores a comparatively poor 130.

102 Comments Comment from the forums
  • adampower 07 July 2011 11:17
    Wow, it seems like I upgrade my browsers every week.
    Reply
  • 07 July 2011 11:23
    somehow it seems that firefox is focussing more on benchmarks rather than actual real world usage.
    Reply
  • 07 July 2011 11:34
    opera keeps impressing me throughout the WBGP
    Reply
  • JOSHSKORN 07 July 2011 11:54
    Now if just Google would release a 64-bit Chrome browser.
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 07 July 2011 11:58
    First of all, this is the most thorough WBGP yet.
    somehow it seems that firefox is focussing more on benchmarks rather than actual real world usage.
    I don't think so - proper page loads and battery life are important considerations.

    I agree that Mozilla did not do a right thing in copying Chrome's release cycle, but at least they're trying - for example, they're trying hard in bringing down memory usage by increasing the garbage collection frequency(check this out in the Aurora and Nightly builds).

    WBGP is basically a test of speed, and Chrome may have won in that, but Firefox is not far behind. I can wait for two or three seconds for my page to load. You can easily bring down the page load times by using addons like AdBlock Plus.

    Even with the faster release cycle, this article clearly states that Firefox is still the most stable browser. Many people say that they've had numerous crashes, but its something wrong with their drivers or OS - I have not had a single crash since FF 4.0 beta 5 (or 7?), when they introduced hardware acceleration for the first time.

    Firefox remains the most customizable browser, while Opera has the most number of features out-of-the-box.

    So overall, according to me Firefox>=Opera>Chrome>IE 9> Safari.
    Reply
  • cadder 07 July 2011 12:05
    Will you guys please investigate the SECURITY of each browser? I would use the one that is most secure even if it is slowest.
    Reply
  • Tamz_msc 07 July 2011 12:10
    9516697 said:
    Will you guys please investigate the SECURITY of each browser? I would use the one that is most secure even if it is slowest.
    That's easy: FF+AdBlock Plus+ NoScript+Ghostery+BrowserProtect
    Reply
  • ChiefTexas_82 07 July 2011 12:43
    IE 9 is a speed demon? I droped IE because it started running like ****. I blame loading too many side programs after years on the web. So I wanted to try Chrome or Firefox. Being a Google fan already, I tried Chrome. So far it leaves my old IE8 in the dust. Except for a certain bug, I would say it has been an improvement in almost every way.
    Reply
  • ChiefTexas_82 07 July 2011 12:45
    I don't like how Nvidia's GPU auto-detect doesn't work on chrome.
    Reply
  • thartist 07 July 2011 12:47
    Damn, Opera has it's flaws but it's nonetheless the one that does one thing best: browsing.
    Reply