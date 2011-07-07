Web Browser Grand Prix 5: Opera 11.50, Firefox 5, And Chrome 12

Conformance Benchmarks: JavaScript, CSS, And HTML5
Sputnik
IE9 takes the lead in JavaScript conformance with 5175 points. Opera places second with 5166, and Chrome comes in third with 5110. Safari and Firefox both trail the leaders, yet are neck and neck with each other at 5076 and 5074 points, respectively
CSS3 Selectors Test
Firefox 5, IE9, Opera 11.50, and Safari all score a perfect 574 in the CSS3 Selectors Test. Chrome only earns a score of 558.
Acid3
Chrome, Opera, and Safari all receive perfect scores of 100 in Acid3, while Firefox 5 earns a score of 97 and IE9 gets a 95.
HTML5Test.com
Chrome has the best support for the up and coming HTML5 standard, earning a score of 328 with 13 bonus points. Opera and Firefox place second and third, at 286 and 255 (respectively). Apple Safari trails behind in fourth with 187 points, while Microsoft's IE9 scores a comparatively poor 130.
I don't think so - proper page loads and battery life are important considerations.
I agree that Mozilla did not do a right thing in copying Chrome's release cycle, but at least they're trying - for example, they're trying hard in bringing down memory usage by increasing the garbage collection frequency(check this out in the Aurora and Nightly builds).
WBGP is basically a test of speed, and Chrome may have won in that, but Firefox is not far behind. I can wait for two or three seconds for my page to load. You can easily bring down the page load times by using addons like AdBlock Plus.
Even with the faster release cycle, this article clearly states that Firefox is still the most stable browser. Many people say that they've had numerous crashes, but its something wrong with their drivers or OS - I have not had a single crash since FF 4.0 beta 5 (or 7?), when they introduced hardware acceleration for the first time.
Firefox remains the most customizable browser, while Opera has the most number of features out-of-the-box.
So overall, according to me Firefox>=Opera>Chrome>IE 9> Safari.