Web Browser Grand Prix 5: Opera 11.50, Firefox 5, And Chrome 12

By

Three major released have landed since our last impromptu Web Browser Grand Prix (WBGP4): Chrome 12, Firefox 5, and Opera 11.50. Can Chrome or Opera regain the WBGP championship? Will Mozilla Firefox ever overtake Microsoft's IE9 in the rankings?

Web Browser Grand Prix Setup

Test System Specs

64-bit Desktop Test System
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate (64-bit)
ProcessorIntel Core i5-750 @ 2.8 GHz (Quad Core)
MotherboardGigabyte GA-P55A-UD7 (F7 BIOS)
Memory8 GB Crucial DDR3 @ 1333 MT/s (2 x 4 GB)
GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 4870 Reference Board 512 MB GDDR5 (PCEe 2.0)
StorageSeagate Barracuda 7200.12 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s, 7200 RPM
OpticalAsus DRW-241ST/BLK/B/AS
Power SupplyCorsair TX750W (750 W)
ChassisZalman MS1000-HS2
CPU CoolerScythe Mugen 2 Revision B

Starting with this article, we're adding a battery life benchmark to the WBGP. Obviously, the desktop test system doesn't work for this type of metric, so we pulled out the old first-gen Dell Inspiron Mini 10v for this new test.

32-bit Netbook Test System
Operating SystemMicrosoft Windows 7 Ultimate (32-bit)
ModelDell Inspiron Mini 10v (first-generation)
ProcessorIntel Atom N270 @ 1.6 GHz
Memory1 GB DDR2-533
GraphicsIntel Graphics Media Accelerator (GMA) 950
Storage120 GB HDD 2.5-inch 5400 RPM SATA 3Gb/s

Both our page load time tests and the new Facebook JSGameBench are server/client benchmarks and require a local Web server. For this, we polished up one of our finest old beige boxen, installed Ubuntu 10.04 LTS Server, and connected it to our LAN.

Local Server Specs
Operating SystemUbuntu 10.04 LTS Lucid Lynx Server Edition (32-bit)
ProcessorAMD Athlon @ 1150 MHZ
MotherboardSoyo Dragon Platinum
Memory512 MB DDR
GraphicsAMD Radeon 9550 256 MB DDR
Storage40 GB Western Digital HDD WD400BB
OpticalSamsung DVD-ROM SD-616T
Additional PackagesApache2, MySQL Client, MySQL Server, PHP5, PHP-GD, PHP5-MySQL, PHPMyAdmin, SSH, node.jes, NPM, socket.io

Setup

Before testing, Windows 7 was fully updated to Service Pack 1 on 6/20/11 for the 64-bit desktop test system, and on 6/25/2011 for the 32-bit netbook test system. On both test systems, power management was set to never engage and all Action Center notifications were disabled. The table below lists all the additional software installed onto the test systems, including drivers, plug-ins, and the Web browsers:

Additional SoftwareVersion
AMD Catalyst11.6
Adobe Flash10.3.181.26
Microsoft Silverlight4.0.60531.0
Oracle Java6.0.260
Apple Safari5.05 (7533.21.1)
Google Chrome12.0.742.112
Microsoft Internet Explorer9.0.8112.16421
Mozilla Firefox5.0
Opera11.50 (build 1074)

Methodology

The computer was restarted and allowed to warm-up before benchmarking the next browser. Other than the conformance benchmarks, all of our final scores are an average of several iterations. More iterations were run on tests that have short durations, lower scales, and/or higher variations. The table below lists all of the 37 benchmarks in the current WBGP test suite, along with the number of iterations performed for each test.

TestIterations
Performance Benchmarks (27)
Startup Time (1 Tab and 8 Tabs)5
Page Load Time (Google, Facebook, YouTube, Yahoo!, MSN)5
Peacekeeper3
Kraken v1.13
SunSpider v0.9.13
Dromaeo DOM3
Maze Solver3
Flash Benchmark 2008 v1.09.13
GUIMark2 Flash (Vector Charting, Bitmap Gaming, Text Columns)5
GUIMark Java 5 Swing5
Encog Silverlight Benchmark5
Facebook JSGameBench v4.13
GUIMark2 HTML5 (Vector Charting 1 pixel, Bitmap Gaming, Text Columns)5
Asteroids HTML5 Canvas And JavaScript 2D3
Psychedelic Browsing3
Hardware Acceleration Stress Test3
Khronos Particles5
WebGL Aquarium5
Efficiency Benchmarks (5)
Memory Usage (1 Tab, 40 Tabs)3
Memory Management (-39 Tabs 5 minutes, -39 Tabs 10 minutes)3
Battery Life3
Reliability Benchmarks (1)
Proper Page Loads3
Conformance Benchmarks (4)
Sputnik v21
Acid31
CSS3 Selectors Test1
HTML5Test.com1

Additional details about a specific benchmark can be found on the corresponding benchmark results page.

