Web Browser Grand Prix 5: Opera 11.50, Firefox 5, And Chrome 12

Performance Benchmarks: JavaScript, DOM, And CSS

Peacekeeper

Chrome edges out arch-rival Opera in Futuremark's Peacekeeper benchmark, earning a score of 10 750 (just 150 more than Opera). IE9 trails behind in third place with a score of just under 7000. Firefox 5 places fourth at 6150, and Safari finishes last at around 5250 points.

JavaScript

Kraken

Google Chrome takes the lead in Kraken with a score of just under 3900. Firefox 5 places second at just under 4700 milliseconds. Opera is a distant third with a time of nearly 10,100 milliseconds. IE9 is in fourth place at 11,600 milliseconds, while Safari earns another fifth place finish with a score of over 13,500.

SunSpider

Internet Explorer 9 finishes first in the SunSpider test with the only score under 200 milliseconds. Firefox comes in second at 212 milliseconds, with Opera not far behind at 220 milliseconds. Chrome is right behind Opera with a finishing time of 221 milliseconds, while Safari again brings up the rear at over 300 milliseconds.

DOM

Dromaeo DOM

Opera once again takes the high score in DOM performance, at just over 2900 runs per second. Firefox 5 posts a good showing at just under 2400. WebKit cousins Chrome and Safari place closely in third and fourth place (respectively), both scoring near 1850. IE9 tanks this test, earning only 1400.

CSS

Maze Solver

Chrome 12 annihilates the Maze Solver CSS3 benchmark, halving Opera's already-high score of 2.8 seconds. IE9 places a respectable third at about 5 seconds, and Safari is a very distant fourth place at nearly 50 seconds. Firefox 5 completely bombs this test to wind up in fifth, taking nearly 100 seconds to complete the maze.