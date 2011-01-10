P67 Motherboard Roundup: Nine $150-200 Boards

Benchmark Results: 3DMark And PCMark

Broken Turbo Boost mode on Jetway’s pre-release UEFI hurts the board in 3DMark11, putting the well-designed product in a negative light before we even get to a real-world CPU bench. Gigabyte somehow forges ahead using its traditional BIOS.

ASRock has been working feverishly to catch up to Asus, and it shows in the PCMark Vantage test. Biostar jumps from eighth to third place, while Jetway’s Turbo Boost deficiency keeps it at the bottom.