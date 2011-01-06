Bringing Home The Bass: 2.1-Channel Speaker Roundup

Test Setup And Benchmarks
Most PC speaker reviews are limited to subjective opinions. While those are quite useful, this is Tom’s Hardware. We’re going to try to go a little deeper than that with some objective measurements, too.
Our measurements are taken with a calibrated Apex 220 measurement microphone that has a phantom power supplied by TubeMP preamp. The measurement software we use is TrueRTA audio-spectrum analyzer level 4, found at www.trueaudio.com. Testing is done in a 25’x15’ room with the microphone pointed upward 30” from the satellites and subwoofer.
|Mini-ITX Half-Height Build
|CPU
|AMD Phenom II X4 705e2.5 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, 65 W TDP
|Motherboard
|Asus M4A88T-I Deluxe Socket AM3 Chipset: AMD 880G, BIOS 0410
|Networking
|Onboard Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Mushkin PC3 10700 SO-DIMM 2 x 2048 MB, 1333 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-24-1T
|Graphics
|Radeon HD 5570650 MHz GPU, 512 MB DDR3 at 900 MHz
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/s
|Power
|In-Win IP-AD120-2 160 W (included with case)
|Audio
|Realtek ALC889High-Definition Audio Codec
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 x64
|DirectX version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Drivers
|AMD Catalyst 10.11
2.1 is the ideal setup for a computer imo. 4.1 at most. A center channel just isn't needed for monitor sized screens.
You can buy a cheap onkyo receiver, some low end bookshelf speakers and a small sub for a few hundred bucks and have sound that will destroy the best pc speakers.
The fact is, pc speakers are toys. There is no high end option. What they market as high end would be laughed out the door by the regular audio comminuty.
p.s. Plastic is not an acceptable cabinet material
http://www.speakerdesignworks.com/StatementCenterChannelResponsePlots.JPG
http://www.speakerdesignworks.com/TritrixMTMfr.gif
Pretty much this. I've been telling people for ages that their super-duper PC speakers aren't. Any brand that quotes max power over RMS values raises an instant red flag for me. Even 20yr old Radioshack shelf speakers can run circles on most modern PC speakers.
I die a little bit every time I hear someone with a premium add-in sound card is running generic PC speakers.