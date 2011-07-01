Three PCI Express-Based SSDs: When SATA 6 Gb/s Is Too Slow

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage

We add PCMark Vantage results to show what PCI Express-based SSDs could do to your systems if they were used as operating system or application drives on enthusiast machines or workstations.

With only few exceptions, the LSI and OCZ drives do not manage to clearly outperfom an individual SSD like OCZ's Vertex 2, and as a result, both make very little sense as application drives.

This is entirely different for the Fusion-io offerings, as these double or triple the effective storage performance level in popular application scenarions. If only they were bootable. Thus, those victories mean nothing at all.