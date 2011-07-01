Three PCI Express-Based SSDs: When SATA 6 Gb/s Is Too Slow

Compression Test: OCZ Ibis

OCZ Ibis Unused

We need to utilize more of the Ibis’s capacity to see great write performance. Otherwise, the write results are still above average and excellent for reads.

OCZ Ibis Used

Mainstream SandForce SF-1222 chips are used on each of the SSD modules inside the Ibis, which explains why the performance drops so significantly if the drive is hit with heavy use. Write performance may drop to levels of an old hard drive if OCZ's Ibis has to handle data that cannot be compressed.