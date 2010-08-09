PCI Express And SLI Scaling: How Many Lanes Do You Need?

PCIe Scaling: 3DMark Vantage

3DMark does a great job of testing GPU and CPU performance, but we’re not yet certain how relevant its results will be in a bandwidth comparison.

The PCIe 2.0 x8 slot performs only around 1% slower than a 16-lane slot at the benchmark’s 1280x1024 “Performance” preset, while the x4 slot drops behind by another 3%.

The performance difference between x16 and x4 slots narrows to 2% at 3DMark’s 1920x1200 “Extreme” preset.