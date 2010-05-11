Meet Zosma: AMD's Quad-Core Phenom II X4 960T Gets Unlocked

Hardware Setup And Benchmarks

In the interest of including plenty of comparison data, we ran the Phenom II X4 960T in a handful of tests from our benchmark suite and plugged the results into charts from our Phenom II X6 1090T review. Thus, the charts you see on the following pages will likely look familiar, with the addition of numbers for the stock Phenom II X4 960T and the unlocked X4 960T.

Test Hardware Processors AMD Phenom II X4 960T (Zosma) 3.0 GHz, Socket AM3, 4 GT/s HyperTransport, 6MB L3, Power-savings enabled AMD Phenom II X6 1090T (Thuban) 3.2 GHz, Socket AM3, 4 GT/s HyperTransport, 6MB L3, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-980X (Gulftown) 3.33 GHz, LGA 1366, 12MB L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-975 Extreme (Bloomfield) 3.33 GHz, LGA 1366, 8MB L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-930 (Bloomfield) 2.8 GHz, LGA 1366, 8MB L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i7-920 (Bloomfield) 2.66 GHz, LGA 1366, 8MB L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) 2.66 GHz, LGA 1156, 8MB L3, Power-savings enabled AMD Phenom II X4 965 BE (Deneb) 3.4 GHz, Socket AM3, 4 GT/s HyperTransport, 6MB L3, Power-savings enabled Motherboards ASRock 890FX Deluxe3 (Socket AM3) 890FX/SB850 MSI 890FXA-GD70 (Socket AM3) 890FX/SB850, BIOS A7640AMS Gigabyte X58A-UD5 (LGA 1366) X58 Express, BIOS F4 Gigabyte P55A-UD7 (LGA 1156) P55 Express, BIOS F4 Asus M4A79T Deluxe (Socket AM3) 790FX/SB750, BIOS 2304 Memory Corsair 6GB (3 x 2GB) DDR3-1600 7-7-7-20 @ DDR3-1333 Corsair 4GB (2 x 2GB) DDR3-1600 7-7-7-20 @ DDR3-1333 Hard Drive Intel SSDSA2M160G2GC 160GB SATA 3 Gb/s Intel SSDSA2MH080G1GN 80GB SATA 3 Gb/s Graphics Sapphire Radeon HD 5850 1GB Power Supply Cooler Master UCP 1100W Heatsink Intel DBX-B Thermal Solution System Software And Drivers Operating System Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit DirectX DirectX 11 Platform Driver Intel INF Chipset Update Utility 9.1.1.1015 Graphics Driver Catalyst 10.2