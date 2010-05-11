Meet Zosma: AMD's Quad-Core Phenom II X4 960T Gets Unlocked

Hardware Setup And Benchmarks
In the interest of including plenty of comparison data, we ran the Phenom II X4 960T in a handful of tests from our benchmark suite and plugged the results into charts from our Phenom II X6 1090T review. Thus, the charts you see on the following pages will likely look familiar, with the addition of numbers for the stock Phenom II X4 960T and the unlocked X4 960T.
|Test Hardware
|Processors
|AMD Phenom II X4 960T (Zosma) 3.0 GHz, Socket AM3, 4 GT/s HyperTransport, 6MB L3, Power-savings enabled
|AMD Phenom II X6 1090T (Thuban) 3.2 GHz, Socket AM3, 4 GT/s HyperTransport, 6MB L3, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-980X (Gulftown) 3.33 GHz, LGA 1366, 12MB L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-975 Extreme (Bloomfield) 3.33 GHz, LGA 1366, 8MB L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-930 (Bloomfield) 2.8 GHz, LGA 1366, 8MB L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i7-920 (Bloomfield) 2.66 GHz, LGA 1366, 8MB L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
|Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield) 2.66 GHz, LGA 1156, 8MB L3, Power-savings enabled
|AMD Phenom II X4 965 BE (Deneb) 3.4 GHz, Socket AM3, 4 GT/s HyperTransport, 6MB L3, Power-savings enabled
|Motherboards
|ASRock 890FX Deluxe3 (Socket AM3) 890FX/SB850
|MSI 890FXA-GD70 (Socket AM3) 890FX/SB850, BIOS A7640AMS
|Gigabyte X58A-UD5 (LGA 1366) X58 Express, BIOS F4
|Gigabyte P55A-UD7 (LGA 1156) P55 Express, BIOS F4
|Asus M4A79T Deluxe (Socket AM3) 790FX/SB750, BIOS 2304
|Memory
|Corsair 6GB (3 x 2GB) DDR3-1600 7-7-7-20 @ DDR3-1333
|Corsair 4GB (2 x 2GB) DDR3-1600 7-7-7-20 @ DDR3-1333
|Hard Drive
|Intel SSDSA2M160G2GC 160GB SATA 3 Gb/s
|Intel SSDSA2MH080G1GN 80GB SATA 3 Gb/s
|Graphics
|Sapphire Radeon HD 5850 1GB
|Power Supply
|Cooler Master UCP 1100W
|Heatsink
|Intel DBX-B Thermal Solution
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Platform Driver
|Intel INF Chipset Update Utility 9.1.1.1015
|Graphics Driver
|Catalyst 10.2
|Benchmarks and Settings
|Audio Encoding
|iTunes
|Version: 9.0.2.25 (64-bit), Audio CD ("Terminator II" SE), 53 min., Default format AAC
|Video Encoding
|MainConcept Reference 1.6.1
|MPEG2 to MPEG2 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG2), Audio: MPEG2 (44.1 KHz, 2 Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS), Profile: Tom’s Hardware Settings for Qct-Core
|HandBrake 0.9.4
|Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai to .mp4, High Profile
|Applications
|Autodesk 3ds Max 2010 (64-bit)
|Version: 2009 Service Pack 1, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV)
|WinRAR 3.90
|Version 3.90 (64-bit), Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB)
|7-Zip
|Version 4.65, Built-in Benchmark
|Adobe Photoshop CS4
|Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates filters
