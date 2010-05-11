Trending

Meet Zosma: AMD's Quad-Core Phenom II X4 960T Gets Unlocked

In our recent Phenom II X6 1090T review, we speculated about the possibility of a quad-core CPU family based on AMD's Thuban design. Meet Zosma. We got our hands on a Phenom II X4 960T at 3 GHz, and unlocked it using ASRock's 890FX Deluxe3 motherboard.

Benchmark Results: Trancoding

Because iTunes isn’t threaded, we wouldn’t expect it to show the six-core Phenom II X4 960T any advantage over the quad-core version. Indeed, it doesn’t. And the 960T’s relatively low base clock rate also relegates it to last place. With that said, this CPU is Turbo CORE-enabled. And while we don’t know whether the official top speed will be 3.3 or 3.4 GHz, we saw our sample hitting 3.4 GHz via a 17x multiplier during testing. Clearly, unless you're overclocking, the 960T is going to leave you wanting in single-threaded apps.

MainConcept is much more appreciative of additional processing resources. Here we see the last-place X4 960T being catapulted ahead of the Core i7-930 after being unlocked. In this case, the 3 GHz unlocked CPU falls just behind the 3.2 GHz Phenom II X6 1090T.

Similarly, HandBrake shows that jumping from four cores to six makes a huge difference in media transcoding applications. While AMD’s 1090T jumps ahead of Intel’s $1,000 Core i7-975 Extreme, the six-core 960T falls one step behind -975.

59 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 11 May 2010 13:31
    Personally, I think it would be interesting to see some benchmarks for Adobe's Premiere Pro CS5 and After Effects CS5. Given that there are more 6 core CPU offerings on the market now. Anyways, thanks for the article.
  • requiemsallure 11 May 2010 13:48
    the hex core thuban had some problems with gaming for one reason or another, i wonder if in its quad core form the zosma will have the same problems, and if not i wonder if you unlock it, will it receive the same problems?

    this is all speculation since the zosma is based off of the thuban, its making me very excited for some benchmarks and a review.
  • HalfHuman 11 May 2010 14:02
    power consumption?
  • Poisoner 11 May 2010 14:21
    Wow, AMD kicked a dead horse and put some life into K10.
  • IronRyan21 11 May 2010 14:23
    requiemsallurethe hex core thuban had some problems with gaming for one reason or another, i wonder if in its quad core form the zosma will have the same problems, and if not i wonder if you unlock it, will it receive the same problems? this is all speculation since the zosma is based off of the thuban, its making me very excited for some benchmarks and a review.
    Um Thuban didn't have any problems with gaming? It was only a lil behind deneb cause deneb was clocked higher (965BE). Theres just no reason for thuban to do better since, more cores != better gaming performance.
  • drowned 11 May 2010 14:36
    I know I'm going to get thumbed down a million times for this but I gotta get it out. Why are we cheering for AMD when they require 2 extra cores and 400 mhz more clock speed just to beat Intel while Intel also maintains 2x the overclocking headroom as AMD? Yes I know AMD's prices are great, but tons of applications still only support 1 core where these clock to clock comparisons and overclock-ability are critical.

    No I'm not saying Intel is the greatest company in the world blah blah because I remember when AMD was handing their ass to them pre-Core2, but I'm struggling to root for AMD when they're handed the mid and high range to Intel and barely have a pulse in the low range against the last-gen core2's and i3's.
  • ta152h 11 May 2010 14:39
    The strangest thing is the performance of the i7 920 vis-a-vis the i7 930. The i7 975 seems to benefit from clock speed, as do AMD processors, but in most applications there is no difference between the 920 and 930, and in some cases the 920 is slightly faster (probably falling into the range of statistical scatter, though).

    Still, it's odd the performance is essentially the same. You'd expect to see something, especially since 200 MHz for AMD processors shows up pretty clearly.
  • liquidsnake718 11 May 2010 14:44
    I wish this was the case with unlocking intel processors!
  • killerclick 11 May 2010 15:03
    drownedWhy are we cheering for AMD when they require 2 extra cores and 400 mhz more clock speed just to beat Intel while Intel also maintains 2x the overclocking headroom as AMD?
    Because AMD is the underdog and only jerks don't cheer for the underdog. Also, performance per dollar is on AMD's side right up to the $200 price point. Also, AMD wasn't the company that was fined for bribing and blackmailing retailers to market only their own processors. Also, Intel's 6 core CPU costs $999 and they can go to hell.
  • falchard 11 May 2010 15:33
    This review tells me 1 thing. AMD can probably get away with selling the 1060T for $500.
