Meet Zosma: AMD's Quad-Core Phenom II X4 960T Gets Unlocked

Benchmark Results: Trancoding
Because iTunes isn’t threaded, we wouldn’t expect it to show the six-core Phenom II X4 960T any advantage over the quad-core version. Indeed, it doesn’t. And the 960T’s relatively low base clock rate also relegates it to last place. With that said, this CPU is Turbo CORE-enabled. And while we don’t know whether the official top speed will be 3.3 or 3.4 GHz, we saw our sample hitting 3.4 GHz via a 17x multiplier during testing. Clearly, unless you're overclocking, the 960T is going to leave you wanting in single-threaded apps.
MainConcept is much more appreciative of additional processing resources. Here we see the last-place X4 960T being catapulted ahead of the Core i7-930 after being unlocked. In this case, the 3 GHz unlocked CPU falls just behind the 3.2 GHz Phenom II X6 1090T.
Similarly, HandBrake shows that jumping from four cores to six makes a huge difference in media transcoding applications. While AMD’s 1090T jumps ahead of Intel’s $1,000 Core i7-975 Extreme, the six-core 960T falls one step behind -975.
this is all speculation since the zosma is based off of the thuban, its making me very excited for some benchmarks and a review.
Um Thuban didn't have any problems with gaming? It was only a lil behind deneb cause deneb was clocked higher (965BE). Theres just no reason for thuban to do better since, more cores != better gaming performance.
No I'm not saying Intel is the greatest company in the world blah blah because I remember when AMD was handing their ass to them pre-Core2, but I'm struggling to root for AMD when they're handed the mid and high range to Intel and barely have a pulse in the low range against the last-gen core2's and i3's.
Still, it's odd the performance is essentially the same. You'd expect to see something, especially since 200 MHz for AMD processors shows up pretty clearly.
Because AMD is the underdog and only jerks don't cheer for the underdog. Also, performance per dollar is on AMD's side right up to the $200 price point. Also, AMD wasn't the company that was fined for bribing and blackmailing retailers to market only their own processors. Also, Intel's 6 core CPU costs $999 and they can go to hell.