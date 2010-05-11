Meet Zosma: AMD's Quad-Core Phenom II X4 960T Gets Unlocked

Benchmark Results: Productivity
3ds Max is threaded, so jumping from four to six cores yields a fairly significant speed-up in rendering performance. The performance gain isn’t as pronounced here as it was in the transcoding tests, but it’s still enough to put the six-core Phenom II X4 960T in front of Intel’s Core i5-750.
We’ve made a concerted effort to transistion much of our 2010 test suite to threaded software, recognizing that single-core CPUs and single-task workloads are a thing of the past. These threaded Photoshop filters prove the value of a six-core CPU. And even though the Zosma design doesn’t jump to the top of our chart, just the difference between the stock four-core configuration and our unlocked processor should be enough to convince content creators to either consider outright buying a six-core chip or to consider core unlocking.
Although AMD’s processors bring up the back of the pack in WinRAR, the addition of two cores is enough to move our Phenom II X4 960T from last place to in front of the Deneb-based X4 965 Black Edition.
Our last productivity-oriented test shows our six-core sample again jumping up in front of AMD’s Phenom II X4 965, tying the Core i7-920 and 930 processors in our 7-Zip compression routine.
this is all speculation since the zosma is based off of the thuban, its making me very excited for some benchmarks and a review.
Um Thuban didn't have any problems with gaming? It was only a lil behind deneb cause deneb was clocked higher (965BE). Theres just no reason for thuban to do better since, more cores != better gaming performance.
No I'm not saying Intel is the greatest company in the world blah blah because I remember when AMD was handing their ass to them pre-Core2, but I'm struggling to root for AMD when they're handed the mid and high range to Intel and barely have a pulse in the low range against the last-gen core2's and i3's.
Still, it's odd the performance is essentially the same. You'd expect to see something, especially since 200 MHz for AMD processors shows up pretty clearly.
Because AMD is the underdog and only jerks don't cheer for the underdog. Also, performance per dollar is on AMD's side right up to the $200 price point. Also, AMD wasn't the company that was fined for bribing and blackmailing retailers to market only their own processors. Also, Intel's 6 core CPU costs $999 and they can go to hell.