AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Review: The New Six-Core Flagship

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

The blue bars represent CPU performance and the green bars represent the aggregate 3DMark score. Note that the blue CPU results continue to rise with the more capable processors, while the 3DMark score tapers off when the graphics card caps out. This gaming benchmark appears to favor Intel architecture. Nevertheless, the new Phenom II X6 1100T performs similarly as the Core i7-920.

The PCMark system and memories benchmarks also favor Intel CPUs, but the productivity benchmark takes good advantage of the Phenom II X6 1100T's extra execution cores and high clock speed.

While the Sandra CPU arithmetic benchmark favors Intel processors, the Whetstone iSSE3 tests perform better on similarly-priced AMD products. Once again the new Phenom II X6 1100T performs close to the Core i7-920. The Sandra CPU multimedia results are notably higher on the AMD processors. Intel’s offerings demonstrate superior memory bandwidth in the Sandra memory benchmark, especially in the case of the Core i7-920—the only product in our review that boasts a triple-channel memory interface.