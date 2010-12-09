AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Review: The New Six-Core Flagship

Benchmark Results: Applications
iTunes shows less than a ten second delta between processors. The Core i5-750 scores a win here, but the new Phenom II X6 1100T is only a few seconds behind.
HandBrake and its MP4 encoder makes great use of multiple processing threads. As a result, the hexa-core AMD products score a huge win in this benchmark.
The DivX and MainConcept encoding routines show a massive performance advantage with the Phenom II X6’s extra processing cores, but the Xvid encoder favors Intel architecture and higher clock speeds.
The Autodesk 3ds Max benchmark results in a close playing field with a slight advantage for the Phenom II X6 and Core i7-920, but with slightly lower results for the quad-core i5-750 and Phenom II X4.
Photoshop performance ends in a virtual tie with the exception of the Phenom II X4 970, a CPU that struggles in this benchmark.
The AVG results show a curious tie between these quad- to six-core processors.
WinRAR shows an indisputable preference for Intel architecture, but 7-Zip makes good use of threading, and the Phenom II X6 processors gain an advantage here.
Now if you'll look, their third iteration of this process still doesn't match intel's entry-level i7 processors. It's just embarrassing is what that is.