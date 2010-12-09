AMD Phenom II X6 1100T Review: The New Six-Core Flagship

Benchmark Results: Applications

iTunes shows less than a ten second delta between processors. The Core i5-750 scores a win here, but the new Phenom II X6 1100T is only a few seconds behind.

HandBrake and its MP4 encoder makes great use of multiple processing threads. As a result, the hexa-core AMD products score a huge win in this benchmark.

The DivX and MainConcept encoding routines show a massive performance advantage with the Phenom II X6’s extra processing cores, but the Xvid encoder favors Intel architecture and higher clock speeds.

The Autodesk 3ds Max benchmark results in a close playing field with a slight advantage for the Phenom II X6 and Core i7-920, but with slightly lower results for the quad-core i5-750 and Phenom II X4.

Photoshop performance ends in a virtual tie with the exception of the Phenom II X4 970, a CPU that struggles in this benchmark.

The AVG results show a curious tie between these quad- to six-core processors.

WinRAR shows an indisputable preference for Intel architecture, but 7-Zip makes good use of threading, and the Phenom II X6 processors gain an advantage here.