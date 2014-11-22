Trending

Planar IX2850 28-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review: Affordable 4K

Thanks to a new 28-inch TN panel part, inexpensive Ultra HD screens are practically falling out of the sky at this point. Buying one is a great way to increase your desktop's resolution for well under $1000. Today we check out Planar’s IX2850 in our lab.

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, please click here.

Our calibration adjustments were quite small, so there was almost no change to the chroma result. Despite excellent grayscale and gamma tracking, we still find hue errors in the magenta secondary. The chart tells us they’re caused by the over-saturated blue primary, which is also off in hue.

All of the monitors we test nowadays have LED backlights, most of them white-LED. The technology has inherent problems with blue that only a few high-end pro screens have solved. In a display at this price point, it’s a common issue.

Now we return to the comparison group:

An overall gamut error of 2.07 Delta E is quite good, despite the IX2850’s fifth-place finish. There’s no visible gamut error anywhere except for in the blue primary. Even that maxes at a tolerable 5.45 Delta E. Planar properly lowers blue’s luminance to compensate, so the perceived error is very slight. We have no real complaints about any aspect of gamut performance.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The missing five percent of the IX2850’s sRGB gamut is attributable to the red primary, which is slightly under-saturated. We expect photo pros would go for a wide-gamut screen anyway, making this less of a concern. In our use, the Planar delivered vibrant and accurate color in both productivity and entertainment apps. We still aren’t seeing a problem with TN here. Many feel that its color quality is below that of IPS. Our test results, and our eyes, say otherwise.

32 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JWoody 22 November 2014 10:01
    T&N+Film? Yuk, ill pass... been using an IPS variant since 2005 and ill never go back. "Ultra-HD" or not. Ill take accuarcy and viewing angle over speed anyday, as long as its fast enough....
    Reply
  • yumri 22 November 2014 11:18
    I welcome the advance in technology just i am waiting for an IPS 4k monitor myself is all
    Reply
  • ralanahm 22 November 2014 16:46
    the more then one input makes for interesting possiblities on an older work setup where you can get all work screens on one screen
    Reply
  • redgarl 22 November 2014 17:36
    After going 4k, you are not coming back. A pair of 970 GTX are enough for good performances.

    Also, you don't need AA at 4k.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 22 November 2014 18:35
    The next gen games are not running well on 4K. Assassin's Creed: unity gets 24 FPS with SLI GTX 980's. FC4 gets around 28 FPS.

    We still have a long way to go. Probably 2 more generations of graphics cards, before it becomes affordable and with good performance. SLI needs to not be a requirement.
    Reply
  • jasonelmore 22 November 2014 18:36
    and that's with AA off completely.
    Reply
  • aberkae 22 November 2014 18:50
    Please review the 4k monoprice monitor just fell to $517 60hz tn display.
    Reply
  • cypeq 22 November 2014 19:53
    4k isn't by any means affordable deal.
    Reply
  • makaveli316 22 November 2014 23:21
    You can't play any game that is coming right now on a 4k monitor. Sure, if you don't mind playing with 30-40 fps.... Sorry, but i'm not spending that money for 4k monitor, just to say "hey look, i have a 4k monitor". I want performance as well and that isn't coming any time soon. It costs 500$, but you're forced to go SLI and i see people are struggling even on 1080p with SLI. So in the end, you spend like 1000$ and you still can't max out a game and have decent fps.
    Reply
  • bob hays 23 November 2014 10:54
    14645293 said:
    You can't play any game that is coming right now on a 4k monitor. Sure, if you don't mind playing with 30-40 fps.... Sorry, but i'm not spending that money for 4k monitor, just to say "hey look, i have a 4k monitor". I want performance as well and that isn't coming any time soon. It costs 500$, but you're forced to go SLI and i see people are struggling even on 1080p with SLI. So in the end, you spend like 1000$ and you still can't max out a game and have decent fps.

    Unless its an older generation or very cheap setup, no one struggles at 1080p with SLI.
    Reply