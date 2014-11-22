Planar IX2850 28-Inch Ultra HD Monitor Review: Affordable 4K

Results: Color Gamut And Performance

Our calibration adjustments were quite small, so there was almost no change to the chroma result. Despite excellent grayscale and gamma tracking, we still find hue errors in the magenta secondary. The chart tells us they’re caused by the over-saturated blue primary, which is also off in hue.

All of the monitors we test nowadays have LED backlights, most of them white-LED. The technology has inherent problems with blue that only a few high-end pro screens have solved. In a display at this price point, it’s a common issue.

Now we return to the comparison group:

An overall gamut error of 2.07 Delta E is quite good, despite the IX2850’s fifth-place finish. There’s no visible gamut error anywhere except for in the blue primary. Even that maxes at a tolerable 5.45 Delta E. Planar properly lowers blue’s luminance to compensate, so the perceived error is very slight. We have no real complaints about any aspect of gamut performance.

Gamut Volume: Adobe RGB 1998 And sRGB

The missing five percent of the IX2850’s sRGB gamut is attributable to the red primary, which is slightly under-saturated. We expect photo pros would go for a wide-gamut screen anyway, making this less of a concern. In our use, the Planar delivered vibrant and accurate color in both productivity and entertainment apps. We still aren’t seeing a problem with TN here. Many feel that its color quality is below that of IPS. Our test results, and our eyes, say otherwise.