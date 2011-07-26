Trending

Tom's CPU Architecture Shootout: 16 CPUs, One Core Each, And 3 GHz

By

The CPU landscape is really complex. Both AMD and Intel offer tons of different models. But how would today’s processors perform if they didn't have multiple cores? We take 16 different CPUs and compare them all using a single core running at 3 GHz.

Benchmark Results: OCR And PDF Creation

You can save time scanning a PDF and converting it into MS Word format by using Abbyy’s FineReader on Intel processors rather than AMD’s products.

However, since our situation is only taxing a single processing core (and most CPUs have three, four, or even six), the differences here are more theoretical than applicable to a real-world environment that makes frequent use of OCR tools.

You could say the same thing about creating a PDF from a Microsoft Office document. Clock for clock, a single Intel core is generally faster in Adobe Acrobat 9. In this particular case, the results are more valid because Acrobat doesn't scale well across multiple cores.