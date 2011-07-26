Tom's CPU Architecture Shootout: 16 CPUs, One Core Each, And 3 GHz

Benchmark Results: OCR And PDF Creation

You can save time scanning a PDF and converting it into MS Word format by using Abbyy’s FineReader on Intel processors rather than AMD’s products.

However, since our situation is only taxing a single processing core (and most CPUs have three, four, or even six), the differences here are more theoretical than applicable to a real-world environment that makes frequent use of OCR tools.

You could say the same thing about creating a PDF from a Microsoft Office document. Clock for clock, a single Intel core is generally faster in Adobe Acrobat 9. In this particular case, the results are more valid because Acrobat doesn't scale well across multiple cores.