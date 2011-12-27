Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

Test Setup And Benchmarks

Test System Configuration CPU Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz base clock, 3.9 GHz maximum Turbo Boost, 15 MB Cache, LGA 2011 CPU Cooler Swiftech Apogee GTX, MCP 655b, Triple-Fan Radiator Kit Motherboard Asus P9X79 WS, Firmware 0603 (11-11-2011) Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008 Hard Drive Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Power Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64 Graphics Nvidia GeForce 285.62 Chipset Intel INF 9.2.3.1020

Asus' P9X79 WS won the memory overclocking portion of our recent high-end X79 motherboard comparison, and by doing so earned its place on this test bench.

We wanted to see what effect various memory speeds might have on program performance, and games are one of the types of programs that occasionally show this difference. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 is fast enough to keep the pressure on our CPU and GPU.

Intel’s Core i7-3960X was locked at 34x throughout testing to keep its clock frequency stable at non-reference base clocks.

The lowest-possible game settings would show the biggest impact of memory performance on frames-per-second, but nobody actually games at those settings. Instead, we selected the lowest settings that high-end buyers would likely use (if forced to do so), along with a couple other applications that have been influenced by memory performance in the past.