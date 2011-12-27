Four High-End Quad-Channel DDR3 Memory Kits For X79, Reviewed

Test Setup And Benchmarks
|Test System Configuration
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz base clock, 3.9 GHz maximum Turbo Boost, 15 MB Cache, LGA 2011
|CPU Cooler
|Swiftech Apogee GTX, MCP 655b, Triple-Fan Radiator Kit
|Motherboard
|Asus P9X79 WS, Firmware 0603 (11-11-2011)
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 580: 772 MHz GPU, GDDR5-4008
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470 Series MZ5PA256HMDR, 256 GB SSD
|Sound
|Integrated HD Audio
|Network
|Integrated Gigabit Networking
|Power
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|Software
|OS
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|Graphics
|Nvidia GeForce 285.62
|Chipset
|Intel INF 9.2.3.1020
Asus' P9X79 WS won the memory overclocking portion of our recent high-end X79 motherboard comparison, and by doing so earned its place on this test bench.
We wanted to see what effect various memory speeds might have on program performance, and games are one of the types of programs that occasionally show this difference. Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 580 is fast enough to keep the pressure on our CPU and GPU.
Intel’s Core i7-3960X was locked at 34x throughout testing to keep its clock frequency stable at non-reference base clocks.
The lowest-possible game settings would show the biggest impact of memory performance on frames-per-second, but nobody actually games at those settings. Instead, we selected the lowest settings that high-end buyers would likely use (if forced to do so), along with a couple other applications that have been influenced by memory performance in the past.
|Benchmark Configuration
|Stability Test
|Memtest86+ v1.70, single pass (~45 minutes) Max Speed at CAS 9 Min Latency at DDR3-1600, -1333, -1066
|Bandwidth Test
|SiSoftware Sandra 20011 SP4 Bandwidth Benchmark
|DiRT 3
|1680x1050, High Quality Preset, No AA
|Metro 2033
|1680x1050, DX11, High, AAA, 4xAF, no PhysX/DOF
|3ds Max 2012
|Version 14.0 x64: Space Flyby Mentalray, 248 Frames, 1440x1080
|WinRAR
|Version 4.01: THG-Workload (464 MB) to RAR, command line switches "winrar a -r -m3"
Performance gains via memory even when given a favorable playing field (reduced graphics) are pretty small. The reference CAS 9 1600 appeared to hold its own at a fraction of the cost. As was eluded to I think kits like this are really only aimed towards the small crowd of super-enthusiasts that want to squeeze every last drop out of a system regardless of price.
Nice article and one that I think illustrates both the benefits (ease of overclocking) and disadvantages (less fine tuning) of the multiplier friendly yet limited bclk of both 1155 and 2011.
Also it would have been nice to add some Ram Disk benchmarks to the review aswell.
bauboniIt would be nice to compare these 2.4Ghz Quad Channel memories with the usual 1.6Ghz DualChannel kits, specialy at gamming scenarios.That's why there's a DDR3-1600 reference data set on each chart. Of course it's quad-channel because that's what the CPU is designed to run, and we wouldn't want to artificially handicap it...would we?
SB-E hasn't changed much here, at most ~1% boost.
Well, I really wanted to see the practical difference between dual to quad channel at gamming =P
Of course we'd like to gauge the marketability of this concept before putting money behind it, so perhaps you can start a thread in the Forums to gauge its popularity? On a platform limited to $500-1000 CPU's, would any readers really spend that much a second time for memory?
Just wondering, but does this mean there is a bottleneck in the CPU? Is OCing the ram worth it when paired with a 5ghz processor? It is just hard to suggest any of these products when there is so little difference between them and the stock version. Good article though
All the same I would love to be proved wrong and see some real world tests on the subject!