Radeon HD 6970 And 6950 Review: Is Cayman A Gator Or A Crock?

Multi-Card Scaling In Just Cause 2

AMD’s Radeon HD 6970 and 6950 take first- and second-place finishes at each of our three resolutions, trailed by the GeForce GTX 570 in SLI and AMD’s Radeon HD 6870.

At 1680x1050, the GTX 570 and 6870s perform similarly. However, as resolution increases, the 6870 cannot keep up, leading the Nvidia card to close the gap on AMD’s Radeon HD 6950.

AMD continues demonstrating excellent scaling here. Though CrossFire can’t achieve a perfect doubling of performance, averaging a 90% gain is quite respectable, especially since Nvidia is only able to add 74% more frame rate with a second GeForce GTX 570.

Before wrapping up the CrossFire and SLI scaling, you’ll notice that we didn’t include Lost Planet 2 in our comparison. Nvidia prevents us from running the same 8x MSAA setting on both Radeon and GeForce boards, instead exposing its coverage sampled anti-aliasing technology. It simply wouldn’t be an apples-to-apples comparison. Why does it enable 8x MSAA in Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and in Just Cause, but not Lost Planet? Good question.