AMD's Mobility Radeon HD 6970 In CrossFire On Eurocom's Panther

Benchmark Settings

Test System Configuration Common CPU Intel Core i7-980X LGA 1366, 3.33-3.60 GHz, 12 MB L3 Cache Common RAM 3 x 4 GB DDR3-1333 CAS 9-9-9-24, 12 GB Total Radeon HD 6970M Graphics Clevo Radeon HD 6970M 2 GB 680 MHz GPU Core, GDDR5-3600 Mobile Driver Version 8.810.0 GeForce GTX 480M Graphics Clevo GeForce GTX 480M 2 GB 425 MHz GPU Core, GDDR5-2400 Mobile Driver Version 259.51 GeForce GTX 470M Graphics Clevo GeForce GTX 470M 1.5 GB 535 MHz GPU Core, GDDR5-3000 Mobile Driver Version 266.35 480M System Hard Drives 2 x Intel X25-M 80 GB SSD, 160 GB (Striped), SATA 3Gb/s Eurocom Hard Drive Seagate ST95005620AS Hybrid, 500 GB +4 GB SLC, 32 MB cache, SATA 3Gb/s Sound Integrated HD Audio Network Integrated Gigabit Networking Software OS Microsoft Windows 7 64-bit

We wanted to see how the GeForce GTX 480M compared to the Radeon HD 6970M and GeForce GTX 470M of today’s comparison, yet all of our GTX 480M-based notebooks have already been returned to the suppliers. The closest previously-tested GTX 480M match to today’s build differs in its hard drive configuration and graphics driver revision, which are points to remember in our benchmark results discussion.

Benchmark Configuration 3D Games Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, Act III, Second Sun (45 sec. FRAPS) Test Set 1: Highest Settings, No AA Test Set 2: Highest Settings, 4x AA Crysis Patch 1.2.1, DirectX 10, 64-bit executable, benchmark tool Test Set 1: High Quality, No AA Test Set 2: Very High Quality, 4x AA DiRT 2 Run with -benchmark example_benchmark.xml Test Set 1: High Quality Preset, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Quality Preset, 4x AA S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call Of Pripyat Call Of Pripyat Benchmark version Test Set 1: High Preset, DX11 EFDL, No AA Test Set 2: Ultra Preset, DX11 EFDL, 4x MSAA Audio/Video Encoding iTunes Version:9.0.2.25 x64 Audio CD (Terminator II SE), 53 min Default format AAC Handbrake 0.9.4 Version 0.9.4, convert first .vob file from The Last Samurai (1 GB) to .mp4, High Profile TMPEGEnc 4.0 XPress Version: 4.7.3.292 Import File: Terminator 2 SE DVD (5 Minutes) Resolution: 720x576 (PAL) 16:9 DivX Codec 6.9.1 Encoding mode: Insane Quality Enhanced multithreading enabled using SSE4 Quarter-pixel search XviD 1.2.2 Display encoding status = off MainConcept Reference 1.6.1 MPEG-2 to MPEG-4 (H.264), MainConcept H.264/AVC Codec, 28 sec HDTV 1920x1080 (MPEG-2), Audio: MPEG-2 (44.1 KHz, 2-Channel, 16-Bit, 224 Kb/s), Mode: PAL (25 FPS) Productivity Adobe Photoshop CS4 Version: 11.0 x64, Filter 15.7 MB TIF Image Radial Blur, Shape Blur, Median, Polar Coordinates Autodesk 3ds Max 2010 Version: 11.0 x64, Rendering Dragon Image at 1920x1080 (HDTV) WinRAR 3.90 Version x64 3.90, Dictionary = 4,096 KB, Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB) 7-Zip Version 4.65: Format=Zip, Compression=Ultra, Method=Deflate, Dictionary Size=32 KB, Word Size=128, Threads=8 Benchmark: THG-Workload (334 MB) Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings 3DMark Vantage Version: 1.0.2, System scores PCMark Vantage Version: 1.0.1.0 x64, System, Productivity, Hard Disk Drive benchmarks SiSoftware Sandra 2011 Version 2011.1.17.25, CPU Test = CPU Arithmetic / MultiMedia, Memory Test = Bandwidth Benchmark

Fortunately, most of our benchmark scores won’t be affected by differences in drive configuration, though PCMark certainly will.