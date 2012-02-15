Trending

AMD Radeon HD 7770 And 7750 Review: Familiar Speed, Less Power

These are the lowest-end cards built using AMD's new Graphics Core Next architecture. Is 28 nm manufacturing, a fresh design, and new functionality enough to warrant upgrading existing value-oriented champs like the Radeon HD 6850 and GeForce GTX 460?

Test Setup And Benchmarks

In the pages that follow, you’ll see the Radeon HD 7770 and 7750 tested against six other graphics boards. These six were chosen based on an initial price estimate AMD gave us between $99 and $199 for its two new cards. In retrospect, I would have rather benchmarked a GeForce GTS 450 against the Radeon HD 7750 instead of a GeForce GTX 560 Ti up top. Also, it would have been nice to have a Radeon HD 6790 in here. That card wasn’t available for testing though, so we have the venerable Juniper-based 5770.

Also, pay particular attention to the GeForce GTX 460. The card we’re using for comparison is a 1 GB board with a 256-bit bus. As you probably already know, Nvidia sells a 768 MB version of the card. Now, however, it’s also taking advantage of the GPU’s ability to address different memory ICs by shipping a 1 GB model on a 192-bit memory bus. If you’re not paying close attention and end up with that configuration, performance will be lower than the 256-bit card benchmarked here. It’s a sneaky move, but if you buy from a vendor that lists detailed specifications, you won’t get unknowingly duped.  

Test Hardware
ProcessorsIntel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E) 3.3 GHz at 4.2 GHz (42 * 100 MHz), LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3, Hyper-Threading enabled, Power-savings enabled
MotherboardGigabyte X79-UD5 (LGA 2011) X79 Express Chipset, BIOS F8
MemoryG.Skill 16 GB (4 x 4 GB) DDR3-1600, F3-12800CL9Q2-32GBZL @ 9-9-9-24 and 1.5 V
Hard DriveIntel SSDSC2MH250A2 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s
GraphicsAMD Radeon HD 7770 1 GB
AMD Radeon HD 7750 1 GB
AMD Radeon HD 6850 1 GB
AMD Radeon HD 5770 1 GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 Ti 1 GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 1 GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti 1 GB
Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
Power SupplyCooler Master UCP-1000 W
System Software And Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
DirectXDirectX 11
Graphics DriverAMD 8.932.2 (For Radeon HD 7770 and 7750)
AMD Catalyst 12.1
Nvidia GeForce Release 285.62
Games
Battlefield 3High Quality Settings, No AA / 16x AF, 4x MSAA / 16x AF, v-sync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080, DirectX 11, Going Hunting, 90-second playback, Fraps
Crysis 2DirectX 9 / DirectX 11, Very High System Spec, v-sync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080, No AA / No AF, Central Park, High-Resolution Textures: On
Metro 2033Medium Quality Settings, AAA / 4x AF, 4x MSAA / 16x AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080, Built-in Benchmark, Depth of Field filter Disabled, Steam version
DiRT 3Ultra High Settings, No AA / No AF, 8x AA / No AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080, Steam version, Built-In Benchmark Sequence, DX 11
The Elder Scrolls V: SkyrimHigh Quality (8x AA / 8x AF) / Ultra Quality (8x AA, 16x AF) Settings, FXAA disabled, v-sync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, 25-second playback, Fraps
3DMark 11Version 1.03, Extreme Preset
HAWX 2Highest Quality Settings, 8x AA, 1920x1200, Retail Version, Built-in Benchmark, Tessellation on/off
World of Warcraft: CataclysmUltra Quality Settings, No AA / 16x AF, 8x AA / 16x AF, From Crushblow to The Krazzworks, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Fraps, DirectX 11 Rendering
SiSoftware Sandra 2012Sandra Tech Support (Engineer) 2012.SP1c, GP Processing and GP Bandwidth Modules
CyberLink MediaEspresso 6.5449 MB 1080i Video Sample to Apple iPad 2 Profile (1024x768)
LuxMark64-bit Binary, Version 2.0
  • Derbixrace 15 February 2012 11:52
    the 7750 will be a GREAT card compared to the 6670 for those who have a shitty 300w PSU and wants a nice GPU.
  • hardcore_gamer 15 February 2012 11:53
    I hope the price of 7770 comes down to $130. That is where this card belongs.
  • phamhlam 15 February 2012 12:03
    If the 7770 is the same price as the 6850. I think we have the best value card right here. The 6850 was a great budget card but this card will change that.
  • dragonsqrrl 15 February 2012 12:06
    "Although other cards beat it in encryption and decryption performance, the Radeon HD 7750 easily secures a second-place finish in the SHA256 hashing test."

    I think you mean AES256.
  • jprahman 15 February 2012 12:09
    The fight shaping up between all these new AMD cards and Kepler is looking to be a good one. Time to just sit back with some popcorn and enjoy the show... while planning a new build for when the price war breaks out.
  • esrever 15 February 2012 12:17
    Seems ok, New stuff ussually cost more. The 6770 being more expensive than the 5770, the 6870 being more expensive than the 5850 ect.

    I'd expect prices to go down once supply goes up and demand goes down.
  • confish21 15 February 2012 12:25
    What a sad release. I'm not even excited for Pitcairn now! I foresee the $170 6870 to hold its own.
  • 15 February 2012 12:30
    This is ridiculous. Man this sucks, i've been waiting for the 7770 since early last year, and this crap is what they release?

    What_were_they_thinking?
  • wicketr 15 February 2012 12:32
    Well....here's hoping for a good 7850/7870 release on March 6th. Not much here worth spending money on IMO.
  • buzznut 15 February 2012 12:36
    This is unfortunate, considering the naming scheme. The 4770, 5770, and 6770 were/are all good budget cards that performed above where they were priced. Bang for buck has always been the draw here, but that 7770 is overpriced. Hopefully AMD will see this fumble; I agree at $120-130 this card makes a lot more sense.

    I'd actually like to see the HD 7750 at a lower price too, as we know these prices will drop over time but I still think this is slightly high for launch.
