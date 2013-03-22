AMD Radeon HD 7790 Review: Graphics Core Next At $150

Results: F1 2012
The latest installment in this racing series is F1 2012; we're running it at the game's highest detail settings with 8x MSAA enabled.
Once again, the Radeon HD 7790 ties the Radeon HD 6870 and GeForce GTX 560 for second place behind AMD's Radeon HD 7850 1 GB. Curiously, the GeForce GTX 650 Ti trails, essentially matching the Radeon HD 7770.
With the frame rates that remain above 30, we wouldn't consider any of these cards unplayable. The fastest four models stay above 50 FPS though, serving up a particularly fluid experience. The Radeon HD 7850 1 GB doesn't even show up under this chart's 60 FPS threshold.
Frame time variances are so low here that they're irrelevant.
Its a good time to build mid end systems :)
6870 performance in a 85W envelope is amazing.
Glad to see some competition at entry/budget level card.....
and perhaps they finally realized that they make crappy reference coolers at best and just let Sapphire go ahead and ship to Tom's lol. In all honesty, as an AMD exclusive partner, Sapphire should just go ahead and take over reference cooler design for AMD, they make some awesome stuff
IDK about it at that point. High-res stuff and all that can eat through poor memory bandwidth cards such as this quite easily.
Honestly, if you put on enough high res mods, even my 7970 barely keeps up... still a gorgeous game tho, and you'll enjoy it just fine with a little tweaking and a 7790