AMD Radeon HD 7790 Review: Graphics Core Next At $150

After a long and lonely reign, Nvidia's GeForce GTX 650 Ti is finally being challenged at the $150 price point. Does AMD's Bonaire-based Radeon HD 7790 offer enough performance to put up a fight, or is its familiar GCN architecture too little, too late?

Results: Tomb Raider

Frankly, we weren't expecting much from Tomb Raider. Our opinion of the game changed once we actually played it, though. Our best description of this title is a mix between an older Tomb Raider game and J.J. Abrams' TV series, Lost. It can be particularly demanding, but we were still able to test the game using its Ultra detail preset (albeit with DoF and HDAO scaled back to the normal settings).

Interestingly, the Radeon HD 6870 falls behind in this title. The Radeon HD 7790 and GeForce GTX 650 Ti tie, achieving very playable results. However, they're bested slightly by the GeForce GTX 560 and significantly by the Radeon HD 7850.

Diving into the frame rate over time shows us that the GeForce GTX 650, Radeon HD 7770, and Radeon HD 6870 struggle to stay above 30 FPS, while the other cards trend higher than 40.

Analyzing the variance between consecutive frame times shows AMD's Radeon HD 6870 posting the worst result, though 8 ms isn't egregious enough to cause an issue.

129 Comments Comment from the forums
  • johnsonjohnson 22 March 2013 04:17
    I thought the HD 7850 1GB is good value at $150 after rebate and 2GB at $180 after rebate.
  • mayankleoboy1 22 March 2013 04:21
    Its crazy to see how much performance you can get in $150. The HD7790 performs 90% of the 6870, which menas its almost equal to a HD5870 :O , which was the top chip a few years back.
  • nukemaster 22 March 2013 04:28
    Very good performance for the price.

    Its a good time to build mid end systems :)
  • Nintendo Maniac 64 22 March 2013 04:37
    Too bad the OpenGL benches weren't implemented before Tom's did that "Gaming on workstation GPUs" article...
  • amdfangirl 22 March 2013 05:00
    I guess I know what my next GPU will be.

    6870 performance in a 85W envelope is amazing.
  • rdc85 22 March 2013 05:02
    It really strong rival for 650Ti....

    Glad to see some competition at entry/budget level card.....
  • vmem 22 March 2013 05:08
    wow, nice job AMD...

    and perhaps they finally realized that they make crappy reference coolers at best and just let Sapphire go ahead and ship to Tom's lol. In all honesty, as an AMD exclusive partner, Sapphire should just go ahead and take over reference cooler design for AMD, they make some awesome stuff
  • blazorthon 22 March 2013 05:13
    amdfangirlI guess I know what my next GPU will be. 85W TDP... basically = to a HD 5870... I can't believe it...I'll get the 2GB and finally be able to play Skyrim 1080p w/high res textures xD.
    IDK about it at that point. High-res stuff and all that can eat through poor memory bandwidth cards such as this quite easily.
  • vmem 22 March 2013 05:20
    amdfangirlI guess I know what my next GPU will be. 85W TDP... basically = to a HD 5870... I can't believe it...I'll get the 2GB and finally be able to play Skyrim 1080p w/high res textures xD.
    Honestly, if you put on enough high res mods, even my 7970 barely keeps up... still a gorgeous game tho, and you'll enjoy it just fine with a little tweaking and a 7790
  • blazorthon 22 March 2013 05:22
    Well, it seems to not hold up quite to the 90% of a 7850 rumors, but it's at a respectable ~80% of it on average. For $150, that is definitely a great competitor.
