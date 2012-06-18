Trending

Radeon HD 7950 3 GB: Six Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

With Nvidia's GeForce GTX 670 readily available for $400, AMD's Radeon HD 7950 shifts to the upper middle class of graphics card performance. We test six third-party interpretations in anticipation of pricing more in line with its competitive position.

Power Consumption

In addition to measuring power consumption at idle and under full load, giving us our best- and worst-case figures, we also tested several environments in between, offering more applicable results.

Other than the slight variations corresponding to the higher core clock rates of some cards, there really isn't much difference between them. The Radeon HD 7950s are also quite competitive with Nvidia's GeForce 670, even though the GK104-based boards deliver better performance. The one exception is Blu-ray playback, where the GTX 670 does much better than AMD's 7950.

72 Comments Comment from the forums
  • rmpumper 18 June 2012 11:59
    Gigabyte HD7950 missing in action :(
  • mayankleoboy1 18 June 2012 12:21
    in some of the earlier charts, gtx680 is written as "gtx 680 1536MB".

    also, gtx580 seems to be missing in the crysis2 charts.
  • 18 June 2012 12:23
    Just thought you might like to know that the x-axis captions for the noise level graphs are labelled as they would be for temperature, rather than decibels
  • scrumworks 18 June 2012 12:32
    That nvidia turbo boost is a bit cheating and you should turn it off for the test. It's basically same as overclocking and your review sample cards are most likely binned to get much better than average OC.
  • Dragh0n 18 June 2012 12:35
    Nice article. Glad to know I'm not missing much by sticking with brand loyalty.
  • jimmysmitty 18 June 2012 12:50
    Why was there no expanded information on the overclocking ability of the GPUs? Half at 1025MHz and Half at 1050MHz doesn't help anything.

    As well, what kind of memory overclocks did you get? Did you have to change the voltage of the GPUs to get said clock speeds?

    This article was missing a bit too much info there to really be able to get the full picture of these GPUs. The HD7970 6 card shootout is how it should have been done for the HD7950s. Each cards overclocking ability (core/memory) and what they got with stock voltage and overvolted.
  • mayankleoboy1 18 June 2012 12:57
    scrumworksThat nvidia turbo boost is a bit cheating and you should turn it off for the test. It's basically same as overclocking and your review sample cards are most likely binned to get much better than average OC.
    WOW.
    how is it cheating? it is cheating only if the average user will not use the "GPU boost" feature, but reviewers are using it.

    and, the card is faster, cheaper and cooler than the competition. so if you are better, you cheat?Fanboi.
  • SessouXFX 18 June 2012 13:10
    XFX HD7950 didn't make the list?

    You know what this is like? Imagine yourself as a concert prompter, trying to put a lineup together. You have Megadeth, White Snake, Poison, Guns -n- Roses, AC DC, you think you're doing just fine...What? Metallica wanted nothing to do with that roundup of Who's Who? Did they turn you down, or did you guys turn them down?

    Because XFX matters. XFX always matter! And I'm pretty sure they weren't scared to step into the ring and beat some heads in with a comparo with the best in the biz. You guys need to get in touch with them and test their HD7950 and see if their card has the potential to blast that "elephant in the room" and hang it's head on the wall.

    This is Tom's Hardware after all...
  • we_san 18 June 2012 13:28
    scrumworksThat nvidia turbo boost is a bit cheating and you should turn it off for the test. It's basically same as overclocking and your review sample cards are most likely binned to get much better than average OC.You want to add 7970 OC into the crowd ? Just ask ...
  • Deemo13 18 June 2012 13:29
    I really like the charts posted for the benchmarking! Gives a much wider range of cards.
