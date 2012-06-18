Radeon HD 7950 3 GB: Six Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Power Consumption

In addition to measuring power consumption at idle and under full load, giving us our best- and worst-case figures, we also tested several environments in between, offering more applicable results.

Other than the slight variations corresponding to the higher core clock rates of some cards, there really isn't much difference between them. The Radeon HD 7950s are also quite competitive with Nvidia's GeForce 670, even though the GK104-based boards deliver better performance. The one exception is Blu-ray playback, where the GTX 670 does much better than AMD's 7950.