AMD Radeon HD 7970: Promising Performance, Paper-Launched

Test System And Benchmarks
Our original plan was to test Radeon HD 7970 on an X79-based platform with Core i7-3960X. However, AMD pulled the rug out from under us as our desired platform was en route to the snowy whiteness that is Canada in December. Instead, we were forced to run all of our performance data on an admittedly more common LGA 1155-based Core i5-2500K overclocked to 4 GHz. The Sandy Bridge-E-based testing will have to wait until next month, when AMD lets its next batch of information spill on the 7900-series family.
|Test Hardware
|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge)Overclocked to 4 GHz, 6 MB L3 Cache, power-saving settings enabled, Turbo Boost disabled.
|Motherboard
|MSI P67A-GD65, Intel P67 Chipset
|Memory
|OCZ DDR3-2000, 2 x 2 GB, at 1338 MT/s, CL 9-9-9-20-1T
|Hard Drive
|Western Digital Caviar Black 750 GB, 7200 RPM, 32 MB Cache, SATA 3Gb/sSamsung 470 Series SSD 256 GB, SATA 3Gb/s
|Graphics Cards
|Radeon HD 7970 3 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6970 2 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6990 4 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 580 1.5 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 590 3 GB GDDR5
|Power Supply
|Seasonic X760 SS-760KM: ATX12V v2.3, EPS12V, 80 PLUS Gold
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master Hyper TX 2
|System Software And Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 7 Ultimate x64
|DirectX Version
|DirectX 11
|Graphics Driver
|GeForce: 285.88 Beta
|Radeon: 7900 Launch Beta Driver
|Synthetic Benchmarks
|3DMark 11
|Version 1.0.3.0, Extreme Preset
|Unigine Heaven
|Version 2.1, two runs, Tessellation Off and Tessellation Normal
|Games
|Battlefield 3
|Version 1.0.0.0, Operation Swordbreaker, Fraps Run
|Batman: Arkham City
|Version 1.0.0.0, Built-In Benchmark
|Metro 2033
|Version 1.0.0.1, Built-In Benchmark
|DiRT 3
|Version 1.2.0.0, Built-In Benchmark
|Crysis 2
|Version 1.9, FRAPS runs
|Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Version 1.2.14.0, FRAPS runs
|World of Warcraft
|Version 4.3.0.150.50, FRAPS runs
I'll be trolling Newegg for the next couple weeks on the off-chance they pop up before the 9th. A couple in CrossFire could be pretty phenomenal, but it remains to be seen if they maintain the 6900-series scalability.
Hate to break it to you, but there won't be, unless you celebrate Christmas in mid-January.
Start treating your SO super-nice and ask for one for Valentine's Day!
If I ever find someone that will buy me a $500 graphics card for Valentine's Day I'll be proposing on the spot.
While I have little doubt that 2x of these cards would be very impressive, so would the $1100+ pricetag. I guess coming from the 580 SLI standpoint it might not seem like much, but if you've been considering the $750 ($900 for mobo+psu difference) 3x 6950 route like myself it seems like a major jump.
Of course this is all just initial reaction towards the earliest of benchmarks. Given awhile to really dig around the new 7xxx, while allowing it to mature from a driver standpoint might make the 3x6950 seem foolhardy.