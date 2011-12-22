AMD Radeon HD 7970: Promising Performance, Paper-Launched

Benchmark Results: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has already secured a place for itself as one of the best games of 2011. Let’s see how these graphics cards can handle its beautifully-crafted landscapes:
The close results suggest a CPU bottleneck. Skyrim didn’t present much of a challenge for these cards at its maximum settings with 4x MSAA, so we’ll enable transparency anti-aliasing and see if anything changes.
Once again, the playing field is very tight. It’s safe to say that this title is limited by our CPU. The only graphics card unable to provide a minimum 30 FPS at 1080p is the Radeon HD 6970.
