Radeon HD 7990 And GeForce GTX 690: Bring Out The Big Guns

Benchmark System

We first benchmarked all the graphics cards in our VGA 2012 benchmark system. After that, we took a look at installation and operation in a closed case.

Benchmark System CPU Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 4C/8T, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading Enabled, Overclocked to 4.5 GHz Motherboard Gigabyte Z68X-UD7-B3, Intel Z68 Express, BIOS F10 Memory 4 x 4 GB Kingston HyperX DDR3-1600 CPU Cooler Cooler Master TPC 800 with Noiseblocker eLoop B12-PS (PWM) SSD Kingston V200+ 480 GB Power Supply Corsair AX1200i Digital ATX Power Supply, 1200 W, 80 PLUS Platinum Operating System Windows 7 x64 Ultimate Driver Catalyst 12.11 (Beta) and Catalyst 12.9 GeForce 306.97 WHQL Temperature 22 °C (held constant) Closed Benchmark Case NZXT Phantom 820

We're particularly interested to compare the performance of AMD's Catalyst 12.9 driver package to the more recently-released 12.11 beta driver, which the company claims should be much faster in a number of games.

Unlike many of the graphics card reviews you read, we're conducting our testing today in a closed chassis. After all, it can't be that easy to dissipate more than 500 W worth of heat, and we want to know what effect that has on real-world thermals and acoustics.