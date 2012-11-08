Radeon HD 7990 And GeForce GTX 690: Bring Out The Big Guns

Benchmark System
We first benchmarked all the graphics cards in our VGA 2012 benchmark system. After that, we took a look at installation and operation in a closed case.
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-2600K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 4C/8T, 8 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading Enabled, Overclocked to 4.5 GHz
|Motherboard
|Gigabyte Z68X-UD7-B3, Intel Z68 Express, BIOS F10
|Memory
|4 x 4 GB Kingston HyperX DDR3-1600
|CPU Cooler
|Cooler Master TPC 800 with Noiseblocker eLoop B12-PS (PWM)
|SSD
|Kingston V200+ 480 GB
|Power Supply
|Corsair AX1200i Digital ATX Power Supply, 1200 W, 80 PLUS Platinum
|Operating System
|Windows 7 x64 Ultimate
|Driver
|Catalyst 12.11 (Beta) and Catalyst 12.9 GeForce 306.97 WHQL
|Temperature
|22 °C (held constant)
|Closed Benchmark Case
|NZXT Phantom 820
We're particularly interested to compare the performance of AMD's Catalyst 12.9 driver package to the more recently-released 12.11 beta driver, which the company claims should be much faster in a number of games.
Unlike many of the graphics card reviews you read, we're conducting our testing today in a closed chassis. After all, it can't be that easy to dissipate more than 500 W worth of heat, and we want to know what effect that has on real-world thermals and acoustics.
