Radeon R7 250X Review: Reprising Radeon HD 7770 At $100

Game Benchmark Results

We begin with Battlefield 4, tested using the game's Medium preset at 1920x1080. Click the screenshot for a full-size representation of how this title looks as we cruise through our benchmark.

Click for 1080p pop-up

As you can see, Battlefield still looks good at this detail setting, and AMD's Radeon R7 250X maintains at least 54 FPS. Let's move on to Metro: Last Light.

Click for 1080p pop-up

Although a DirectX 10 code path and the Low detail preset don't sound particularly cutting-edge, bear in mind that at its most demanding settings, Metro: Last Light brings almost any graphics configuration to its knees. As you can see in our screenshot, the game still looks great at our compromised settings. You still get little extras like shadows, even.

The Radeon R7 250X never falls below 33 FPS, and it maintains an average of 54 FPS. Not bad at all.

Click for 1080p pop-up

In contrast, the Radeon R7 250X can handle BioShock Infinite's High preset, which looks quite nice (as the screenshot shows). AMD's "latest" keeps its nose above 33 FPS and averages 49 FPS.

Click for 1080p pop-up

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag has to run at its lowest detail settings on this class of card, but we are able to raise the texture quality setting to Normal and the environment quality from Very Low to Low. As with Metro: Last Light, that doesn't sound like an attractive combination. However, the output still looks pretty darned good. What's more, the Radeon R7 250X doesn't drop below 42 FPS.

Click for 1080p pop-up

Finally, let's look at Grid 2, which isn't particularly graphics-bound and allows us to utilize the High preset in addition to 4x MSAA. AMD's Radeon R7 250X delivers minimum frame rates above 59 FPS with an average in the 70s.