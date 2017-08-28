AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB Review

Metro: Last Light Redux (DirectX 11)

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The use of SSAA at 2560x1440 was already an issue for Radeon RX Vega 64, so the hit we take on Vega 56 gives even more reason to turn that feature off (or dial back from the game’s Very High quality preset). Nevertheless, it’s good to see Vega 56 landing between the two GeForce GTX 1070s in a DirectX 11-based title historically favorable to Nvidia.

One interesting take-away apparent from the frame time over run line graph is that both Vega cards exhibit larger spikes and dips than the other boards in our test field. As a result, they fall to the bottom of our frame time variance chart.

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

Disabling SSAA for 3840x2160 testing keeps performance close to where it was at 2560x1440, though now we’re flirting with minimum frame rates under 30 FPS.

The same observation about frame time and variance can be made at 4K, where both Vega cards are less consistent than older Radeons or GeForces. Still, our lab notes turn up no complaints of apparent stuttering, and our unevenness index shows Vega 56 and GTX 1070 on roughly equal footing.



MORE: Best Graphics Cards



MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table



MORE: All Graphics Content