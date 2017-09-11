Raidmax Alpha Prime Case Review

BitFenix Nova TG deals BitFenix Nova Mesh TG... Amazon Prime £57.28 View BitFenix Nova Mesh TG... Amazon £61.64 View Bitfenix Nova Mesh TG... 365games.co.uk £65.49 View Bitfenix Nova Mesh TG... 365games.co.uk £65.99 View

Hardware Installation & Test Configuration

The Alpha Prime installation kit includes a PC speaker, #6 UNC and M3 x 0.5mm screws for drives and motherboard standoffs, eight fan screws, four hook and loop cable ties, and a remote for its RGB functions. The power button of the remote may be particularly useful for people who keep their PC in their bedrooms.

Constructed of two separate sides held in place by four screws, the lower drive cage was removed to fit our long power supply beneath the Alpha Prime’s power supply shroud. With that out of the way, remaining components fit nicely.

Even though it uses most of the same pieces, the combination of glass panels, lighted fans, and a white finish give the Alpha Prime build a drastically different appearance compared to our prior Alpha build.

Alpha Prime’s price puts it in direct competition with the Fractal Design Meshify C, NZXT S340 Elite, and Bitfenix Aurora. The Bitfenix Nova TG stands in as a lower-priced alternative in the glass-sided case market.

Test Configuration

Drivers And Settings

Chipset Intel INF 9.4.2.1019 CPU 4.2GHz (42x 100MHz) @ 1.2V Core Motherboard Firmware 17.8 (02/10/2015) RAM XMP CAS 16 Defaults (1.2V) Graphics Maximum Fan for Thermal Tests | Nvidia GeForce 347.52

