X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

Benchmark Results: Audio And Video Encoding

Apple iTunes performance is frequency-dependent, so a win for the slowest-clocked board is anomalous.

HandBrake puts MSI in the lead, while Gigabyte’s slower clock drags it down. These types of differences shouldn’t matter to overclockers, since they set their own speed.

Repeat performances in TMPGEnc and MainConcept again point out a clock-speed discrepancy.