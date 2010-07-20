X58 To The Max: Three New Flagship LGA 1366 Motherboards

Rampage III Extreme Utilities
Local Software
BIOS-based CPU Level Up overclock settings can also be changed from within Windows.
Asus TurboV Evo accesses most BIOS overclock settings from within Windows.
Asus PC Probe II has grown to include more sensors, with alarm settings to notify distracted overclockers of any problems.
Remote Software
Many overclockers prefer to use the BIOS GUI because it doesn’t require a program that consumes resources or that might otherwise be the cause of a crash, while others like the ability of Windows overclocking programs to change settings without rebooting. Asus RC TweakIt fills the gap by using the Windows installation of a second PC (or notebook) to change the BIOS adjustments of a running Rampage III Extreme motherboard.
Running on a second PC, RC TweakIt adds temperature and fan-speed monitoring to the features found in TurboV.
RC Poster reports Rampage III Extreme system status to the second PC when the instant boot is initiated. RC Remote allows the motherboard to be started, reset, or shut down from a second PC, while RC BIOS Flashback allows the BIOS to be updated from a second PC.
Overclocking profiles can be created and stored from a second PC in the same way as provided by O.C. Profile in the BIOS.
RC Diagram provides graphical logging for several of the Rampage III Extreme’s key functions, again through a separate PC.
While we don’t see having a second PC around just for tuning the Rampage III Extreme as a practical solution in most environments, it could save a lot of time and effort in time-limited competitions, such as our previous event.
Ok, Hold on. Three Flagship LGA 1366 Boards and no overclocked power consumption results? These boards are obviously made for overclocking and those results would be very interesting to see.
The EVGA Classified SR-2 is based on the Intel 5520 chipset and uses Xeons, so it's not an X58 board technically speaking which is why it doesn't qualify. ;)
If I could spend that much on a motherboard I'd have chosen the Rampage III Extreme, not only does it have good features it also has the best colour scheme. ^^
dragonfang18Whats the point when Intel will come out with new processors with different sockets next year?That's what people like you were saying months before LGA 1156 was released. We see which direction that went.
Yeah... they are changing 1366 to some socket R... Well... At least I can look forward to these motherboards going down in price by next year when they go to Socket R's for performance than 1366's. I guess ill be happy with 1366's. Hopefully they go down by at least $100.