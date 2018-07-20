Trending

Razer Blade (15-inch) Review: Slim Bezels, Hot Temperatures

Gaming Benchmarks

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is one of the most demanding titles in our suite, and it’s a GPU-intensive one at that. Because of this, the GTX 1070 Max-Q cannot handle its workload as efficiently as the standard GTX 1070.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V is yet another demanding title. We’re happy to report that the Blade delivers great performance in most of the scenes and even maintains 60 frames per second (fps) in the Del Perro Pier scene. However, the infamous Vinewood Sign scene pulls its frame rate into the low 30s due to its distant object and landscape rendering.

Hitman

Hitman isn’t terribly hard to run, but it's CPU-intensive.. Once again, the Equinox edges out against the Blade , but only by an additional frame. Because 60 fps is quite easy to maintain here, we recommend dropping settings so that the Razer can reach closer to its 144Hz refresh rate.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a platform-based title with a relatively light workload. Once again, the Blade runs neck-and-neck against the Equinox and maintains 60 fps with plenty of performance to spare. Like Hitman, you can drop settings a bit if you’re trying to hit 144Hz.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider is a GPU-intensive title and one of the most demanding games in our benchmark suite. Even the powerful Triton 700 fails to maintain 60 fps here. Its reliance on GPU horsepower puts  GTX 1070 Max-Q laptops like the Blade and Equinox at a disadvantage.

The Division

Our final test is The Division’s platform-based benchmark. The Blade manages to maintain 60 fps with a few frames to spare, but Triton 700 can deliver more performance with ease.


6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Chaos2Theory 20 July 2018 14:48
    Can you guys stop making noonsense comparisons after ever single graph? Oh my i see that the cpu performance of one scored 6023 vs 6019 therefore i can say that the one with 6023 has slightly better cpu performance. Like as if those benchmarks that you run every single day dont fluctuate by at least 100 points run to run reguardless of thermals. There are small pedantic nonsense comments like that after nearly every graph.
  • slay1ngt1t4n 20 July 2018 14:58
    Why is this not compared to other laptops in the same category ie thin bezel gaming laptops like the aero 15x, etc.
  • introjected 20 July 2018 16:23
    Why does this article repeatedly state that the Blade 15 has a G-Sync display? Razer's own website confirms it doesn't. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, but the only Blade with G-Sync is the Pro.
  • Ninjawithagun 20 July 2018 18:36
    Bottom line, this Razer gaming laptop is overpriced and not designed well overall. Overheating issues plague it's ability to perform as it should due to it's compact design. It is also a full $800 more expensive than comparable compact thin design gaming laptops, such as the ASUS ROG Zephyrus M (GM501GS-XS74), which costs just $2199 with similar specs. IMHO, Razer needs to re-evaluate the cost of their products in order to be more competitive.
  • ninjashow212 20 July 2018 19:07
    Finally, a laptop that I can accurately meme "Guys can you please not spam the chat. My mom bought me this new laptop and it gets really hot when the chat is being spamed. Now my leg is starting to hurt because it is getting so hot. Please, if you don't want me to get burned, then dont spam the chat." With. Except my mum would never buy me a laptop, let alone this overpriced heap of crap.
  • pjmelect 21 July 2018 02:37
    This sounds like an Apple laptop with hopefuly better build quality.
