Razer Blade (15-inch) Review: Slim Bezels, Hot Temperatures

Gaming Benchmarks

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation is one of the most demanding titles in our suite, and it’s a GPU-intensive one at that. Because of this, the GTX 1070 Max-Q cannot handle its workload as efficiently as the standard GTX 1070.

Grand Theft Auto V

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Grand Theft Auto V is yet another demanding title. We’re happy to report that the Blade delivers great performance in most of the scenes and even maintains 60 frames per second (fps) in the Del Perro Pier scene. However, the infamous Vinewood Sign scene pulls its frame rate into the low 30s due to its distant object and landscape rendering.

Hitman

Hitman isn’t terribly hard to run, but it's CPU-intensive.. Once again, the Equinox edges out against the Blade , but only by an additional frame. Because 60 fps is quite easy to maintain here, we recommend dropping settings so that the Razer can reach closer to its 144Hz refresh rate.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is a platform-based title with a relatively light workload. Once again, the Blade runs neck-and-neck against the Equinox and maintains 60 fps with plenty of performance to spare. Like Hitman, you can drop settings a bit if you’re trying to hit 144Hz.

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Rise of the Tomb Raider is a GPU-intensive title and one of the most demanding games in our benchmark suite. Even the powerful Triton 700 fails to maintain 60 fps here. Its reliance on GPU horsepower puts GTX 1070 Max-Q laptops like the Blade and Equinox at a disadvantage.

The Division

Our final test is The Division’s platform-based benchmark. The Blade manages to maintain 60 fps with a few frames to spare, but Triton 700 can deliver more performance with ease.



MORE: Best Gaming Laptops



MORE: Gaming Laptop Previews



MORE: All Laptop Content