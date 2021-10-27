Razer Raptor 27 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Saturated With Quality And Performance

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.
Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level
The Raptor 27 exceeds its 360-nit rating by 9 nits, making it plenty bright enough for any application. This is for SDR content; HDR brightness is higher as you’ll see in our tests on page five. Black levels are slightly above average, which makes static contrast a tad below average at 942.3:1. There is no dynamic contrast feature available in SDR mode. Note that if you use the blur reduction feature, light output is reduced by 60%.
After Calibration to 200 nits
Calibration improves contrast by a tiny amount, but it’s still a shade under 1,000:1, putting it in fifth place here. The MSI’s VA panel offers nearly 3,000:1 contrast, which is typical of the VA monitors we’ve tested. The Raptor 27 somewhat makes up for its average dynamic range with very saturated and accurate color.
In our intra-image contrast test, the Raptor 27 elevates its status a bit with a solid 1,017.7:1 score. This speaks to its quality control and component selection, with a precisely fitted grid polarizer. In practice, the image is very well saturated and colorful, with black levels near those of other premium IPS screens.
For the price, this thing was underwhelming, if I remember correctly?
Regards.
Today THX just means the company wasted money on a useless cert and I dont wanna pay extra for it.
I'm not buying any laptop, monitor, or video input/output device that doesn't include HDMI 2.1 unless I'm certain all I want to do is 4k 60hz 10 bit HDR