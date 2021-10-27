Razer Raptor 27 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Saturated With Quality And Performance

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Raptor 27 exceeds its 360-nit rating by 9 nits, making it plenty bright enough for any application. This is for SDR content; HDR brightness is higher as you’ll see in our tests on page five. Black levels are slightly above average, which makes static contrast a tad below average at 942.3:1. There is no dynamic contrast feature available in SDR mode. Note that if you use the blur reduction feature, light output is reduced by 60%.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration improves contrast by a tiny amount, but it’s still a shade under 1,000:1, putting it in fifth place here. The MSI’s VA panel offers nearly 3,000:1 contrast, which is typical of the VA monitors we’ve tested. The Raptor 27 somewhat makes up for its average dynamic range with very saturated and accurate color.

In our intra-image contrast test, the Raptor 27 elevates its status a bit with a solid 1,017.7:1 score. This speaks to its quality control and component selection, with a precisely fitted grid polarizer. In practice, the image is very well saturated and colorful, with black levels near those of other premium IPS screens.