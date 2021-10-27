Trending

Razer Raptor 27 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Saturated With Quality And Performance

A premium display with unique stying and features

By

Razer Raptor 27 165 Hz
(Image: © Razer)

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3

Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Raptor 27 exceeds its 360-nit rating by 9 nits, making it plenty bright enough for any application. This is for SDR content; HDR brightness is higher as you’ll see in our tests on page five. Black levels are slightly above average, which makes static contrast a tad below average at 942.3:1. There is no dynamic contrast feature available in SDR mode. Note that if you use the blur reduction feature, light output is reduced by 60%.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3

Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 3

Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

Razer Raptor 27

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration improves contrast by a tiny amount, but it’s still a shade under 1,000:1, putting it in fifth place here. The MSI’s VA panel offers nearly 3,000:1 contrast, which is typical of the VA monitors we’ve tested. The Raptor 27 somewhat makes up for its average dynamic range with very saturated and accurate color.

In our intra-image contrast test, the Raptor 27 elevates its status a bit with a solid 1,017.7:1 score. This speaks to its quality control and component selection, with a precisely fitted grid polarizer. In practice, the image is very well saturated and colorful, with black levels near those of other premium IPS screens.

Christian Eberle
Christian Eberle
Christian Eberle is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He's a veteran reviewer of A/V equipment, specializing in monitors.