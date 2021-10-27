Razer Raptor 27 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: Saturated With Quality And Performance

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The Raptor 27 fully supports HDR10 signals, with an extended color gamut and dynamic contrast feature that broadens dynamic range. In HDR Auto mode, it will switch between signal types without user intervention.

HDR Brightness & Contrast

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With nearly 480 nits brightness in our test, the Raptor 27 is one of the brighter HDR400 screens we’ve tested. Thanks to an effective dynamic contrast feature, it also delivers excellent HDR black levels and a static ratio of 4,835.8:1. Though that’s only good enough for fourth place here, it’s still a better result than many 27-inch HDR monitors. Visually, the Acer and Viotek are about the same. Only the Asus breaks out of the group, thanks to its super-low HDR black levels.

Grayscale, EOTF & Color

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

HDR grayscale tracking is solid, with just a slight green tint visible beyond the tone-map transition point. The error is hard to spot in actual content because it will only exist in very small highlight areas of the image. Dark and mid-tones are perfectly neutral. The EOTF curve tracks almost perfectly with just a bit of darkness around 10-30%. It’s not enough to adversely affect shadow detail which is very strong and visible.

In the HDR gamut test, we see some over-saturation in all colors and near-total coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut. The errors aren’t severe enough to mask fine detail and our experience playing HDR games was completely positive. Hue errors are extremely minor and when compared to other HDR monitors, the Raptor 27 stands out as one of the more color accurate.