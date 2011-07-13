Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Calibrated Performance: Brightness And Contrast Ratio

Calibrating a monitor can be thought of as benchmarking under controlled settings. It isn't very meaningful to compare the out-of-box performance of one monitor to another. If you want to know what a monitor is capable of, you need to normalize settings in the same way you benchmark two graphics cards.

All three of our 22" TN-based monitors perform well in white luminance calibration, but black production seems stunted in comparison to some of the larger 23" LCDs. Even with its Black Level setting dialed in to low, the E2241V still has a problem producing deep blacks. This is an issue reflected in the calculated contrast ratios. Each monitor is supposed to be able to produce contrast of at least 1000:1. However, we can't even hit 500:1 with any of our 22" samples.