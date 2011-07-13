Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Calibrated Performance: Brightness And Contrast Ratio
Calibrating a monitor can be thought of as benchmarking under controlled settings. It isn't very meaningful to compare the out-of-box performance of one monitor to another. If you want to know what a monitor is capable of, you need to normalize settings in the same way you benchmark two graphics cards.
All three of our 22" TN-based monitors perform well in white luminance calibration, but black production seems stunted in comparison to some of the larger 23" LCDs. Even with its Black Level setting dialed in to low, the E2241V still has a problem producing deep blacks. This is an issue reflected in the calculated contrast ratios. Each monitor is supposed to be able to produce contrast of at least 1000:1. However, we can't even hit 500:1 with any of our 22" samples.
I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
VA are great at black
IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
TNs are dirt cheap
TNs generally have lower lags
Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.
I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.
Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?
"Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.
I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.