Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

We're back with another monitor roundup. This time, we're focusing on the extreme end of the cheap gaming spectrum: sub-$200 LCD monitors. It might surprise you to learn that, at this price range, your options are extremely limited. You could buy two 20" monitors or a single 22" screen. If you prefer to game at higher resolutions, the choice is simple: buy the one 22" display.

Monitors smaller than 22" typically can't hit resolutions above 1366x768. If you're a gamer, that's to your disadvantage, because higher quality settings shine when you're gaming at higher resolutions. There are some decent deals on 23" LCDs that run under $200, but they are fewer in number. In practice, you're likely to spend at least $150 to get a solid display, and that's why many folks start off by shopping for 22" monitors.

If you want a cheap screen to complement your budget-oriented gaming rig, we're telling you right upfront that it'd probably be better to keep an eye out for affordable 23" TN-based LCDs. The results of this 22" three-model LCD roundup are a bit mixed, but it is quickly becoming apparent that there's a substantial difference when you move from 22" to 23."

BrandDellLGSamsung
ModelST2220L / SR2220LE2241S / E2241T/ E2241VS22A350H
TypeLEDLEDLED
Panel TypeTNTNTN
Screen Size21.5"21.5"21.5"
Max Resolution1920x10801920x10801920x1080
Aspect Ratio16:916:916:9
Response Time5 ms5 ms2 ms
Brightness cd/m^2250250250
Contrast Ratio1000:11000:11000:1
Picture in PictureNoNoNo
Antiglare CoatingYesNoNo
SpeakersNoNoNo
VGA111
DVI-D---
DVI-D with HDCP Input11-
HDMI111
TiltYesYesYes
Energy Star QualifiedYesYesYes
Refresh Rate60 Hz60 Hz60 Hz
Warranty1 year1 year1 year
78 Comments Comment from the forums
  • compton 13 July 2011 11:21
    I've put a Jihad out on TN panels. There are so many decent, cheap e-IPS panels out there. At their worst, eIPS screens are better than TN, and at their best comparable to much more expensive IPS units. There isn't really a reason to consider TNs anymore. It's bad enough that every laptop has a TN (except for a few 12" Lenovos), but why rape your precious eyeballs with a terrible TN on your desk? With that said, I look forward to monitor reviews, and this is a pretty good one.
  • acku 13 July 2011 11:34
    Point taken. The key is finding those good IPS panels. There are good IPS monitors and there are bad ones. In the same way, there are good and bad TNs.

I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...

    I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
    VA are great at black
    IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
    IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
    TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
    VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
    TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
    TNs are dirt cheap
    TNs generally have lower lags

    Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.

    Cheers,
    Andrew Ku
    TomsHardware.com
  • Gamer-girl 13 July 2011 11:35
    How about 24"+ 1920x1200 monitors?
  • acku 13 July 2011 11:40
    9516998 said:
    How about 24"+ 1920x1200 monitors?

    I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.

    Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?

    Cheers,
    Andrew Ku
    TomsHardware.com
  • clownbaby 13 July 2011 11:54
    +1 on 1920x1200 monitors.

    "Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
    The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.

  • soccerdocks 13 July 2011 11:57
    ackuI can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?Cheers,Andrew KuTomsHardware.com
    I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.
  • acku 13 July 2011 12:34
    9517001 said:
    I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.
    Any specific monitors? The list is pretty short on 1920x1200.
  • 13 July 2011 12:41
    I agree with the above comments. I loath the 16:9 aspect ratio, and would really like to see some coverage of 4:3 or 16:10 monitors, which (IMO) are much more useful for doing work.
  • ksampanna 13 July 2011 12:49
    How about an eyefinity/surround test with a range of TN, IPS monitors across a range of budgets? I know this is pretty huge, but you are toms, so you should be able to easily pull it off.
    Reply
  • Gamer-girl 13 July 2011 12:53
    The dell ultrasharp 24 inch mainly
