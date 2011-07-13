Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Black And White Uniformity, Viewing Angles
Another measurable aspect of panel performance is brightness uniformity. Most manufacturers calibrate displays based on the center point of the screen. However, every area of the screen behaves differently. Sometimes you can get better performance in one specific region. As a result, we have added a nine-point black and white luminance test to measure the performance of each monitor's panel.
|Dell SR2320L
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|149.6964
|170.7121
|166.6663
|149.5183
|182.223
|162.0439
|166.221
|172.1839
|176.2046
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.5229
|0.5711
|0.6191
|0.5653
|0.6265
|0.6656
|0.7490
|0.7862
|0.7148
The SR2220L appears to have slightly poor white and black luminance on the left side. This is apparent if you view the monitor from the left side instead of the right.
|LG E2241V
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|177.9729
|170.6266
|184.4701
|177.4437
|204.3768
|178.1245
|176.9572
|186.0513
|177.3021
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.9577
|0.7750
|1.3384
|1.0006
|1.0147
|1.3598
|0.9021
|0.8237
|1.0901
The E2241V has poor white uniformity. We calibrate the center of the screen to 200 cd/m2, but every other region seems to fall behind. Black luminance is slightly more uniform, but the right side of the screen definitely has a problem yielding deep blacks. Remember that overall black luminance is poor on the E2241V. At 1 cd/m2, we can't seem to achieve deep blacks anywhere on the screen, even though we set the OSD's Black Level setting to low.
|Samsung S22A350H
|White Luminance cd/m^2
|176.8355
|182.9128
|173.9158
|182.7114
|194.9993
|179.5684
|177.4654
|180.0863
|170.4172
|Black Luminance cd/m^2
|0.7991
|0.3927
|0.7043
|0.9028
|0.4444
|0.8126
|0.7324
|0.3791
|0.5409
Similar to the E2241V, Samsung's S22A250H has a problem with white luminance. We are able to calibrate the center of the screen to 200 cd/m2, but this offsets other regions. Black uniformity behaves completely different. The center of the screen produces the deepest blacks, while the left and right suffer. This reduces the perception of contrast ratios if you're viewing from the left or right side, because you get lower white luminance and high black luminance.
I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
VA are great at black
IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
TNs are dirt cheap
TNs generally have lower lags
Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.
I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.
Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?
"Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.
I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.