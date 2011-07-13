Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Black And White Uniformity, Viewing Angles

Another measurable aspect of panel performance is brightness uniformity. Most manufacturers calibrate displays based on the center point of the screen. However, every area of the screen behaves differently. Sometimes you can get better performance in one specific region. As a result, we have added a nine-point black and white luminance test to measure the performance of each monitor's panel.

Dell SR2320L White Luminance cd/m^2 149.6964 170.7121 166.6663 149.5183 182.223 162.0439 166.221 172.1839 176.2046 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.5229 0.5711 0.6191 0.5653 0.6265 0.6656 0.7490 0.7862 0.7148

The SR2220L appears to have slightly poor white and black luminance on the left side. This is apparent if you view the monitor from the left side instead of the right.

LG E2241V White Luminance cd/m^2 177.9729 170.6266 184.4701 177.4437 204.3768 178.1245 176.9572 186.0513 177.3021 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.9577 0.7750 1.3384 1.0006 1.0147 1.3598 0.9021 0.8237 1.0901

The E2241V has poor white uniformity. We calibrate the center of the screen to 200 cd/m2, but every other region seems to fall behind. Black luminance is slightly more uniform, but the right side of the screen definitely has a problem yielding deep blacks. Remember that overall black luminance is poor on the E2241V. At 1 cd/m2, we can't seem to achieve deep blacks anywhere on the screen, even though we set the OSD's Black Level setting to low.

Samsung S22A350H White Luminance cd/m^2 176.8355 182.9128 173.9158 182.7114 194.9993 179.5684 177.4654 180.0863 170.4172 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.7991 0.3927 0.7043 0.9028 0.4444 0.8126 0.7324 0.3791 0.5409

Similar to the E2241V, Samsung's S22A250H has a problem with white luminance. We are able to calibrate the center of the screen to 200 cd/m2, but this offsets other regions. Black uniformity behaves completely different. The center of the screen produces the deepest blacks, while the left and right suffer. This reduces the perception of contrast ratios if you're viewing from the left or right side, because you get lower white luminance and high black luminance.