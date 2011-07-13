Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Power Consumption

Like Samsung's PX2320, the S22A350H has an extra feature known as MagicEco. It allows users to adjust a monitor’s brightness based on different energy consumption levels with four preset options: 100 percent, 75 percent, 50 percent, and Power-Saving Off. Even though we measured our power consumption with MagicEco disabled, this might be an important feature for those considering a multi-monitor setup.

There is nothing magic about MagicEco, though. It is simply a switch that sets three pre-set brightness values.

Most of us tend to leave our monitors in standby mode when our computers sit idle. In this scenario, LG's E2241V performs the best, as it only consumes 0.1 W.