Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

Power Consumption
Like Samsung's PX2320, the S22A350H has an extra feature known as MagicEco. It allows users to adjust a monitor’s brightness based on different energy consumption levels with four preset options: 100 percent, 75 percent, 50 percent, and Power-Saving Off. Even though we measured our power consumption with MagicEco disabled, this might be an important feature for those considering a multi-monitor setup.
There is nothing magic about MagicEco, though. It is simply a switch that sets three pre-set brightness values.
Most of us tend to leave our monitors in standby mode when our computers sit idle. In this scenario, LG's E2241V performs the best, as it only consumes 0.1 W.
I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
VA are great at black
IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
TNs are dirt cheap
TNs generally have lower lags
Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.
I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.
Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?
The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.
I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.