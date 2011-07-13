Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

We're back with another monitor roundup. This time, we're focusing on the extreme end of the cheap gaming spectrum: sub-$200 LCD monitors. It might surprise you to learn that, at this price range, your options are extremely limited. You could buy two 20" monitors or a single 22" screen. If you prefer to game at higher resolutions, the choice is simple: buy the one 22" display.

Monitors smaller than 22" typically can't hit resolutions above 1366x768. If you're a gamer, that's to your disadvantage, because higher quality settings shine when you're gaming at higher resolutions. There are some decent deals on 23" LCDs that run under $200, but they are fewer in number. In practice, you're likely to spend at least $150 to get a solid display, and that's why many folks start off by shopping for 22" monitors.

If you want a cheap screen to complement your budget-oriented gaming rig, we're telling you right upfront that it'd probably be better to keep an eye out for affordable 23" TN-based LCDs. The results of this 22" three-model LCD roundup are a bit mixed, but it is quickly becoming apparent that there's a substantial difference when you move from 22" to 23."