Three-Way 22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung

22" LED LCD Roundup: Dell, LG, And Samsung
We're back with another monitor roundup. This time, we're focusing on the extreme end of the cheap gaming spectrum: sub-$200 LCD monitors. It might surprise you to learn that, at this price range, your options are extremely limited. You could buy two 20" monitors or a single 22" screen. If you prefer to game at higher resolutions, the choice is simple: buy the one 22" display.
Monitors smaller than 22" typically can't hit resolutions above 1366x768. If you're a gamer, that's to your disadvantage, because higher quality settings shine when you're gaming at higher resolutions. There are some decent deals on 23" LCDs that run under $200, but they are fewer in number. In practice, you're likely to spend at least $150 to get a solid display, and that's why many folks start off by shopping for 22" monitors.
If you want a cheap screen to complement your budget-oriented gaming rig, we're telling you right upfront that it'd probably be better to keep an eye out for affordable 23" TN-based LCDs. The results of this 22" three-model LCD roundup are a bit mixed, but it is quickly becoming apparent that there's a substantial difference when you move from 22" to 23."
|Brand
|Dell
|LG
|Samsung
|Model
|ST2220L / SR2220L
|E2241S / E2241T/ E2241V
|S22A350H
|Type
|LED
|LED
|LED
|Panel Type
|TN
|TN
|TN
|Screen Size
|21.5"
|21.5"
|21.5"
|Max Resolution
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|1920x1080
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|16:9
|Response Time
|5 ms
|5 ms
|2 ms
|Brightness cd/m^2
|250
|250
|250
|Contrast Ratio
|1000:1
|1000:1
|1000:1
|Picture in Picture
|No
|No
|No
|Antiglare Coating
|Yes
|No
|No
|Speakers
|No
|No
|No
|VGA
|1
|1
|1
|DVI-D
|-
|-
|-
|DVI-D with HDCP Input
|1
|1
|-
|HDMI
|1
|1
|1
|Tilt
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Energy Star Qualified
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Warranty
|1 year
|1 year
|1 year
I mean if we're breaking down everything down to tech...
VA are great at black
IPS are probably the best at color accuracy
IPS better at color shift resistance, but you get light bleed at angles.
TNs better than IPS for motion blur, IPS better than VA for motion blur
VA and IPS both suffer a bit from flashlighting and clouding effects
TNs don't have great color, but offer decent middle ground
TNs are dirt cheap
TNs generally have lower lags
Big generalization here. The point is that nothing is perfect. If it was, there would be little point to advance technologies. In the end, you pick your imperfection.
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
I can do that. For whatever reason, I don't see that many 1920x1200 monitors. Most of the time I see 1920x1080.
Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?
Cheers,
Andrew Ku
TomsHardware.com
"Is there a particular reason that you prefer 1920x1200?"
The extra desktop space really helps in my design workflow and adds quite a bit of space over 2 or 3 monitors.
I would also be interested in seeing some 1920x1200 monitors. The reason I prefer that resolution is I find that having that extra vertical space is very useful for productivity software, especially word documents. However, for gaming the resolution really doesn't matter to me.