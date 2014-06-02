Trending

Samsung 845DC EVO SSD Review: 3-Bit MLC Hits The Enterprise

By

With the introduction of its 845DC EVO, Samsung continues down the path of taking well-received enthusiast-oriented SSDs and customizing them for the enterprise. We run the new drive through a battery of tests in order to determine its strengths.

Results: Sequential Performance

The sequential results aren't much different than our previous tests. Write performance is decidedly middle-of-the-road, while read performance is class-leading. When Samsung said it was going after the read-heavy enterprise space, the company wasn't kidding.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SteelCity1981 02 June 2014 13:28
    So basicly it's the more durable version of the 840 evo much like opertons and xeons are to the FX and core i7 series.
    Reply
  • Plusthinking Iq 02 June 2014 13:48
    like we know now after the ssd endurance test samsung is the worst enterprise candidate.
    Reply
  • drewriley 02 June 2014 14:43
    13419610 said:
    So basicly it's the more durable version of the 840 evo much like opertons and xeons are to the FX and core i7 series.

    Yes, that's a fair analogy. Just like the Xeon E3-1275v3 is an i7-4770K, but with ECC support.

    Reply
  • damric 02 June 2014 19:45
    I've yet to see an SSD fail due to read/write endurance. I only see them fail when the controller gets bugged, which seems to happen all the time, especially on loss of power.



    Reply
  • soundping 02 June 2014 20:13
    I'm guessing this SSD doesn't have to new firmware code that extends life and speed.
    Reply
  • jase240 02 June 2014 22:02
    Another win for the EVO. This SSD modified for enterprise workloads makes it a good buy for webservers.

    Hopefully the price will go down after launch, and then I see this being the best choice of webhosts.

    Cheaper and adequate for that workload.
    Reply
  • Nightmare Twily 03 June 2014 00:18
    Eh I'll keep my 840 EVO 250GB
    Reply
  • Nuckles_56 03 June 2014 11:12
    "Even still, I wand to commend Samsung's execution." (last page 1st paragraph) I guess that is supposed to be want, unless Drew Riley has become a wizard now :D
    Reply
  • Menigmand 03 June 2014 14:07
    Commending their execution would be a bit harsh, don't you think?
    Reply
  • drewriley 03 June 2014 15:31
    13426610 said:
    Commending their execution would be a bit harsh, don't you think?

    I'm sure worse things were said about Samsung at WWDC '14 yesterday ;)
    Reply