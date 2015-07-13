Samsung 850 EVO And 850 Pro 2TB SSD Review

Random Write Steady State

In the preconditioning stage, there are too many drives to really distinguish one product from another. Since we've borrowed this test from the enterprise SSD world, we stick to the enterprise standard showing the preconditioning curve, even though it's mostly meaningless to desktop computing. The problem with showing so many consumer SSDs is that most weren't designed to deliver the steady random write performance an enterprise drive can. Our results are all over the place as a result.

And then there are the new Samsung 850 2TB drives that manage to keep the deviation small, while maintaining a consistent 10,000-ish random write IOPS. The 2TB drives outperform the 850 Pro 1TB. But the real shocker is that the 850 EVO 2TB even outperforms the 850 Pro 2TB. Samsung's TurboWrite technology, which gives the EVO 2TB SSD an emulated SLC layer, is now too good.