Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Tomb Raider

Although it's the oldest game in our suite, Tomb Raider still brings many cards to their knees. In my testing, I found the ITX Compact R9 380 handles 1080p well in this game, but still ends up dipping into the 30 FPS range. The average frame rate is well above 60 FPS, and an overclock pushes it up to around 70 FPS most of the time. Pull back a bit on the settings for smoother game play.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Considering how hard FHD was on the R9 380, I didn’t expect much from it at 2560x1440.

The frame rate dipped too low to be enjoyable all of the time, though the average stayed around 45 FPS.