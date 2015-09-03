Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Overclocking
We like to test how far graphics cards can be pushed. Overclocking can damage your hardware, so please be careful. Do not use the clock rates we achieve as an indicator of what you'll see; no overclock is guaranteed, and your results will most certainly vary from ours.
To adjust this card's settings, I used MSI Afterburner. It supports almost every card out there, and Sapphire doesn’t bundle its own branded tool.
The first thing I always do is adjust the power limit all the way up. For this card, that limit is 20% above stock. From there, I began to increase the core frequency in increments of 10MHz. After each change, stability is tested by running 3DMark FireStrike, and the results of each run are recorded. This process continues until the test either starts reporting lower results or artifacts start to appear on-screen.
Sapphire ships this card with a stock core clock of 980MHz. Impressively, though, despite its compact frame and single fan, we managed to get 1100MHz out of ours.
Once the GPU's maximum clock was established, the memory was adjusted. Bumping it up by 20MHz at a time (from 1400), the maximum stable frequency ended up being 1500MHz. The test did complete at 1510MHz, but our test results slid back the other way.
With the GPU set at 1100MHz and memory clocked at 1510MHz, we realized decent gains in 3DMark. More important, in every game other than Shadow of Mordor, the overclocked card managed to improve average frame rates by between three and almost 10.
The very definition of everyone's perception on the Internet of AMD's GPUs, unfortunately.
Don't know why the author expected this, when we found out the from the beggining that the 380 is both faster and more efficient than the 960.
I'm only missing one piece of information (unless I missed it somehow): the speed graph for the card. I have an intuition that the big dips you see in the FPS charts are attributed to the card throttling back due to increased GPU usage. I'd like to confirm that.
In any case, it seems like a pretty capable card.
Cheers!
With the card supporting FreeSync it also makes a lot of sense to get a monitor that supports it anyway to get the full benefit from the card, in which case you can get one with mini display port of at least mini HDMI (not sure if FreeSync works on mini display port?)
But yeah, it's time to start getting rid of DVI connectors that take up half a slot.
Your quote is misrepresentative of what the author said in every way. He referred directly to the small footprint as being the reason for his initial expectation.
That said, I don't know how anyone can say that it is more efficient than the 960. That's simply not true - it draws TWICE the power but is not even twice as fast, so efficiency being BETTER than 960? I want what you're smoking. Please.
Isn't it a monthly event?
Nano was a paper launch.
The Nano was only announced last week.
Some reviewers may have cards right now, but the card is not actually out until the 11th, and reviews won't be up anywhere until that date.