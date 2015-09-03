Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Temperature

Using GPU-Z to record the temperature over time, Battlefield 4 runs for 10 minutes on each card. The ambient temperature of the room where the tests were done was sitting at 25 degrees. As you can see from the graph, the ITX Compact R9 380 manages to stay cool for longer than the other cards tested.

The temperature spiked a few times throughout the first five minutes of the test, before gradually ramping up. Only in the seventh minute did the card reach its peak temperature of 70 degrees. While overclocked, the card gets hotter a lot faster, but it leveled off just above stock at 73 degrees.