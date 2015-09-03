Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Temperature
Using GPU-Z to record the temperature over time, Battlefield 4 runs for 10 minutes on each card. The ambient temperature of the room where the tests were done was sitting at 25 degrees. As you can see from the graph, the ITX Compact R9 380 manages to stay cool for longer than the other cards tested.
The temperature spiked a few times throughout the first five minutes of the test, before gradually ramping up. Only in the seventh minute did the card reach its peak temperature of 70 degrees. While overclocked, the card gets hotter a lot faster, but it leveled off just above stock at 73 degrees.
The very definition of everyone's perception on the Internet of AMD's GPUs, unfortunately.
Don't know why the author expected this, when we found out the from the beggining that the 380 is both faster and more efficient than the 960.
I'm only missing one piece of information (unless I missed it somehow): the speed graph for the card. I have an intuition that the big dips you see in the FPS charts are attributed to the card throttling back due to increased GPU usage. I'd like to confirm that.
In any case, it seems like a pretty capable card.
Cheers!
With the card supporting FreeSync it also makes a lot of sense to get a monitor that supports it anyway to get the full benefit from the card, in which case you can get one with mini display port of at least mini HDMI (not sure if FreeSync works on mini display port?)
But yeah, it's time to start getting rid of DVI connectors that take up half a slot.
Your quote is misrepresentative of what the author said in every way. He referred directly to the small footprint as being the reason for his initial expectation.
That said, I don't know how anyone can say that it is more efficient than the 960. That's simply not true - it draws TWICE the power but is not even twice as fast, so efficiency being BETTER than 960? I want what you're smoking. Please.
Isn't it a monthly event?
Nano was a paper launch.
The Nano was only announced last week.
Some reviewers may have cards right now, but the card is not actually out until the 11th, and reviews won't be up anywhere until that date.