Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Power Consumption

Using an in-line power meter, measurements are taken at three intervals: while the system is at idle, at the end of the 10-minute Battlefield run, and while running FurMark. These three measurements cover idle, load and torture test situations.

Sapphire’s ITX Compact R9 380 draws quite a bit of power from the wall, especially after overclocking. Compared to its direct competition (Zotac’s GeForce GTX 960), load power consumption is almost twice as high on the R9 380. It even draws more power than the significantly faster GTX 970.