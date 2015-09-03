Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Power Consumption
Using an in-line power meter, measurements are taken at three intervals: while the system is at idle, at the end of the 10-minute Battlefield run, and while running FurMark. These three measurements cover idle, load and torture test situations.
Sapphire’s ITX Compact R9 380 draws quite a bit of power from the wall, especially after overclocking. Compared to its direct competition (Zotac’s GeForce GTX 960), load power consumption is almost twice as high on the R9 380. It even draws more power than the significantly faster GTX 970.
The very definition of everyone's perception on the Internet of AMD's GPUs, unfortunately.
Don't know why the author expected this, when we found out the from the beggining that the 380 is both faster and more efficient than the 960.
I'm only missing one piece of information (unless I missed it somehow): the speed graph for the card. I have an intuition that the big dips you see in the FPS charts are attributed to the card throttling back due to increased GPU usage. I'd like to confirm that.
In any case, it seems like a pretty capable card.
With the card supporting FreeSync it also makes a lot of sense to get a monitor that supports it anyway to get the full benefit from the card, in which case you can get one with mini display port of at least mini HDMI (not sure if FreeSync works on mini display port?)
But yeah, it's time to start getting rid of DVI connectors that take up half a slot.
Your quote is misrepresentative of what the author said in every way. He referred directly to the small footprint as being the reason for his initial expectation.
That said, I don't know how anyone can say that it is more efficient than the 960. That's simply not true - it draws TWICE the power but is not even twice as fast, so efficiency being BETTER than 960? I want what you're smoking. Please.
Isn't it a monthly event?
Nano was a paper launch.
The Nano was only announced last week.
Some reviewers may have cards right now, but the card is not actually out until the 11th, and reviews won't be up anywhere until that date.