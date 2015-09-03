Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Battlefield 4

Sapphire’s ITX Compact R9 380 is designed for gaming at 1080p. In Battlefield 4, which is not a new title anymore, the 380 wasn’t quite able to sustain 60 FPS using the Ultra preset. These settings are playable, but you might want to tone back the details to get a higher frame rate.

The performance we recorded is on par with the competition, falling slightly behind Zotac’s GTX 960 AMP!, but surpassing it after our highest stable overclock.

With the performance at the bottom end of what most people would accept at 1920x1080, QHD was bound to be a bloodbath. Cards with 2GB of memory are really not suited for QHD.

To my surprise, the ITX Compact R9 380 sustained higher than 30 FPS on average, but dipped significantly lower at times. To game at 2560x1440, you’ll need to drop the settings significantly.