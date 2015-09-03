Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Battlefield 4
Sapphire’s ITX Compact R9 380 is designed for gaming at 1080p. In Battlefield 4, which is not a new title anymore, the 380 wasn’t quite able to sustain 60 FPS using the Ultra preset. These settings are playable, but you might want to tone back the details to get a higher frame rate.
The performance we recorded is on par with the competition, falling slightly behind Zotac’s GTX 960 AMP!, but surpassing it after our highest stable overclock.
With the performance at the bottom end of what most people would accept at 1920x1080, QHD was bound to be a bloodbath. Cards with 2GB of memory are really not suited for QHD.
To my surprise, the ITX Compact R9 380 sustained higher than 30 FPS on average, but dipped significantly lower at times. To game at 2560x1440, you’ll need to drop the settings significantly.
The very definition of everyone's perception on the Internet of AMD's GPUs, unfortunately.
Don't know why the author expected this, when we found out the from the beggining that the 380 is both faster and more efficient than the 960.
I'm only missing one piece of information (unless I missed it somehow): the speed graph for the card. I have an intuition that the big dips you see in the FPS charts are attributed to the card throttling back due to increased GPU usage. I'd like to confirm that.
In any case, it seems like a pretty capable card.
Cheers!
With the card supporting FreeSync it also makes a lot of sense to get a monitor that supports it anyway to get the full benefit from the card, in which case you can get one with mini display port of at least mini HDMI (not sure if FreeSync works on mini display port?)
But yeah, it's time to start getting rid of DVI connectors that take up half a slot.
Your quote is misrepresentative of what the author said in every way. He referred directly to the small footprint as being the reason for his initial expectation.
That said, I don't know how anyone can say that it is more efficient than the 960. That's simply not true - it draws TWICE the power but is not even twice as fast, so efficiency being BETTER than 960? I want what you're smoking. Please.
Isn't it a monthly event?
Nano was a paper launch.
The Nano was only announced last week.
Some reviewers may have cards right now, but the card is not actually out until the 11th, and reviews won't be up anywhere until that date.