Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Far Cry 4

In Far Cry 4, Sapphire's ITX Compact R9 380 struggles. There’s something about the sequence we test that causes the frame rate dip to ~30. Even with the overclocked settings, it barely stays above that threshold. Even still, dipping this low results in a jarring experience, so we wouldn't recommend it.

Predictably, at QHD, Far Cry 4 flirts with the edge of playability. The ITX Compact R9 380 averages more than 35 FPS, but dips as low as 24 FPS.

Performance is slightly better after overclocking, but not enough to make these settings playable.