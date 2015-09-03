Sapphire ITX Compact R9 380 Review

Metro: Last Light

Metro: Last Light is a much better fit for the 380 at 1920x1080. Before overclocking, the card was already outpacing Zotac's GeForce GTX 960 AMP! by nearly 10 FPS, maintaining an average of nearly 75 FPS. Overclocking yielded an additional 6 FPS on average.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

With the resolution cranked up to QHD, surprisingly, the ITX Compact R9 380 delivers fairly good performance. The frame rate never dropped below 30 FPS and it averaged 43. After a bit overclocking, the average jumped to almost 50 FPS.

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

You could get away with playing Metro at this resolution with an ITX Compact R9 380, but you’d likely want to drop the detail settings to keep the minimum frame rate higher.